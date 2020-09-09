Wildfire Burns Through Lumber Mill in Omak, Washington

The Cold Springs Fire burned through an old lumber mill in Omak, Washington, on Tuesday, September 8, as seen in this Facebook video broadcast live by Okanogan County Emergency Management.

The lumber mill, just outside the town of Omak, closed in 2016 with the loss of over 200 jobs.

Okanogan County Emergency Management said the Cold Springs Fire had reached approximately 163,000 acres in size by Tuesday evening, and said that emergency crews’ primary focus was on “structure protection and working on containment lines.”

Multiple structures were reported lost, and the fire was zero percent contained. Credit: Okanogan County Emergency Management via Storyful