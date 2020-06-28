Wildfire Burns Through 450 Acres on Traverse Mountain in Lehi, Utah

A fire swept through the foothills of Traverse Mountains near Lehi, Utah, on Saturday night, June 27, spreading to 450 acres as of Sunday afternoon, Utah Fire Info said.

Utah Fire Info reported that the fire was started by fireworks and said “strong, gusty winds” were responsible for its rapid spread across the mountain side.

An evacuation order put in place for neighborhoods in Lehi will be reevaluated after a storm forecast for the area passes, according to local media.

This footage shows the fire burning on the foothills of Traverse Mountain on Saturday night. Credit: Paul K Thatcher via Storyful