Wildfire Burning South of Lisbon Injures Residents, Threatens Homes

A wildfire that broke out south of Lisbon, near the town of Palmela, on July 13, injured at least 10 people and forced evacuations, local media said.

This footage by Sorley McCaughey shows thick smoke wafting above homes near Palmela on Wednesday.

Those injured included five firefighters and five civilians, one of whom was “seriously injured with burns,” Publico reported.

The regional commander of Lisbon and Tagus Valley said the fire had reached the Arrabida Natural Park, a protected area.

The Portuguese government declared a state of alert across the country from July 11 to July 15 due to the increased risk of forest fires amid record-breaking heat. Credit: Sorley McCaughey via Storyful