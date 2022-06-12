Wild Weather Lashes Tasmania Bringing Snow and Wind to Mount Wellington

Wild weather brought heavy snow and intense winds to Mount Wellington in Tasmania, Australia, on Thursday, June 9.

This footage, filmed by Hyun Jeon shows piles of snow blanketing the Mount Wellington boardwalks as winds whip through the area.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued a severe weather warning for central and southeastern Tasmania on Thursday with wind gusts reaching reaching 100 kmh (62 mph).

According to local reports police warned inexperienced climbers not to hike to the summit of Mount Wellington after nine people were rescued in three separate incidents.

The BOM said on Monday, June 13 that “whilst the gnarly swells and winds have decreased, there is still a strong wind warning out for the lower east and south coasts of Tasmania”. Credit: Hyun Jeon via Storyful