Wild winds whipped the Greater Sydney suburb of Penrith on December 9 as thunderstorms swept through the area.

Local resident Joseph Olbrycht-Palmer filmed a video which shows heavy rain and strong winds bending trees with their force.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasted the chance of showers and a thunderstorm for the Penrith area on December 9. Credit: Joseph Olbrycht-Palmer via Storyful