Wild video shows house explosion after teen crashed stolen SUV

A five-year-old boy whose disappearance Monday triggered an emotional search in Frog Lake Cree Nation, about 260 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, has been found alive, RCMP say.The boy, who had been missing for more than 24 hours, had last been seen at about 2:30 p.m. MT at his home. The disappearance was not suspicious.Elk Point RCMP said the boy was located Tuesday "a few kilometres" from his home and will need medical attention for exposure.As many as 300 people had been searching for the bo