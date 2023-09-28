Wild video shows house explosion after teen crashed stolen SUV
An American Airlines flight attendant was found dead in a hotel room near Philadelphia International Airport.
Tim Flanigan/WLUK via APWarning: This story contains graphic description of violence.A Wisconsin woman on Tuesday was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering and decapitating her lover in a meth-fueled rendezvous last year—despite a plea from her victim’s father for leniency. “Everybody makes bad choices and I think there’s a lot of hope for you,” Michael Thyrion, the father of 24-year-old Shad Thyrion, said of Taylor Schabusiness during an extraordinary appea
The House speaker wanted the New Jersey senator to resign, but he changed his mind after someone asked why he hadn't asked Santos to do the same.
RIAThe commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet reported to have been killed in the destruction of its HQ in occupied Sevastopol last week appears to have survived, if a video released by the Russian defense ministry can be taken at face value.Ukrainian officials publicly “confirmed” Monday that Admiral Viktor Sokolov was among 34 senior officers killed in a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters last Friday that came as a hugely damaging blow to the Russian war effort.Russia made no pu
A man who spent nearly 30 years in prison for kidnapping, robbery and rape has been declared innocent and freed, Los Angeles County prosecutors announced Tuesday. DNA testing helped exonerate Gerardo Cabanillas in a 1995 attack on a couple sitting in a parked car in the city of South Gate, the county district attorney's office said in a statement. Cabanillas' case was reexamined by the Conviction Integrity Unit of the DA’s office, and last week a judge reversed his conviction, found him factually innocent and ordered his permanent release.
A five-year-old boy whose disappearance Monday triggered an emotional search in Frog Lake Cree Nation, about 260 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, has been found alive, RCMP say.The boy, who had been missing for more than 24 hours, had last been seen at about 2:30 p.m. MT at his home. The disappearance was not suspicious.Elk Point RCMP said the boy was located Tuesday "a few kilometres" from his home and will need medical attention for exposure.As many as 300 people had been searching for the bo
Kremlin via ReutersA day after Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov bizarrely published a video of his 15-year-old son beating up a man in police custody to show how “proud” he was of the teen, the Kremlin has preemptively sought to shut down any talk of the scandal.Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin’s official spokesperson, told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday, before even being asked about the controversy: “I will not comment on the story with Kadyrov’s son.” When asked to clarify why he was refusing t
A Windsor, Ont., police officer has been charged with assault after an off-duty incident in Ottawa, Windsor police said Tuesday.According to a media statement, Sgt. Deler Bal was charged with two counts of assault and one count of assault causing bodily harm by the Ottawa Police Service on Sept. 23.The charges against Bal follow "an alleged physical altercation at a restaurant," police said. The officer will be reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation, they added. Members of Windsor p
One of the men spoke to a biker’s girlfriend, prosecutors say.
The man was booked on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
A man with a criminal history spanning nearly 40 years has been declared a dangerous offender for the second time —only this time, 56-year-old John Francis Norman Dionne is being locked up indefinitely.In a decision released Tuesday, Justice Darlene Jamieson of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court said there was no way the risk Dionne poses could be safely managed in the community."I am of the view that Mr. Dionne continues to pose a substantial risk of future violence," Jamieson wrote in her decision.
A Metropolitan Police firearms officer who shot dead a gangster eight years ago faces being sacked despite being cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, The Telegraph can reveal.
Chad Doerman, 32, is scheduled to face a jury next July
OTTAWA — The first mandate letters Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave his cabinet ministers in 2015 said no relationship was more important to him, and to the country, than the one with Indigenous Peoples. He called for a new nation-to-nation relationship — one based on the recognition of rights, respect, co-operation and partnership. He promised to end boil-water advisories in First Nations communities within five years. He said constitutionally guaranteed rights of First Nations are a sacred o
The victim died after being attacked in Croydon, south London, on Wednesday.
HALIFAX — American and Canadian police displayed a table full of drugs and cash on Monday as they described how a traffic stop in Nova Scotia in May led to one of the largest cocaine busts in western New York state a few months later. RCMP officers stopped a vehicle on May 26 that had travelled from Ontario to Nova Scotia, and found 40 kilograms of cocaine inside. They arrested a 52-year-old man who they allege was on his way to Halifax-based drug dealers. That traffic stop helped investigators
A lawsuit filed in June from a Texas family claims a pair of mortuary workers dropped their dead relative.
The B.C. government has ordered 10 of the largest municipalities in the province to build more than 60,000 new units of housing over the next five years — or face consequences.Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon announced the exact numbers for net new units in the 10 municipalities on Tuesday, months after the province first said those communities would be targeted as part of the government's push for additional housing supply. "We're taking action and working with municipal partners to make sure more
Federal prosecutors presented tearful testimony Tuesday from the mother of a sickly toddler who was whisked away from his Georgia home by relatives without her permission to a remote desert encampment in northern New Mexico where he died. Four family members, including the boy's aunts, are facing kidnapping or terrorism charges, or both, that stem from an August 2018 raid in search of the 3-year-old boy at a squalid encampment near the Colorado line. Authorities said they found the suspects living with 11 hungry children without running water at the encampment encircled by berms of tires with an adjacent shooting range where guns and ammunition were seized.
Currently behind bars on a 30-year sentence for rape, Danny Masterson is heading back to court. In a short hearing today in downtown Los Angeles, Judge Upinder Kalra lifted the long stay on the 2019-filed harassment case against the That 70’s Show actor and the Church of Scientology. Also during the 10-minute session, the LA …