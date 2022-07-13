'Wild' Shelf Cloud Dazzles Minnesotans

A dark shelf cloud dazzled residents of Bloomington, Minnesota, as it passed through the area during sunset on July 12, with one observer calling the formation “seriously one of the coolest sights I’ve ever seen!”

The attention-getting cloud passed through the Twin Cities region Tuesday night as the National Weather Service warned southern Minnesota of severe thunderstorms.

This video posted by @stormchasinliz shows gloomy clouds covering the sky as lightning flashes in Bloomington, Minnesota, at sunset on Tuesday.

Local meteorologist Sven Sundgaard described the clouds as “ominous,” but explained it was simply “the combination of the sunset with this dying thunderstorm moving across the Twin Cities.” according to a local news outlet. Credit: @stormchasinliz via Storyful