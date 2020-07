Located in the middle of Reunion Island, the Cirque de Mafate attracts nearly 100,000 hikers every year. Listed as a World Heritage Site, it resembles a huge natural amphitheatre cut off from the rest of the world with no roads and only limited access via hiking trails or helicopter. So how do its 700 inhabitants get by day to day? FRANCE 24 has this report.

Scroll to continue with content Ad