You can see some patterns of horse behavior. "Bands" are two or more horses gathering in the wild. These bands exist of mares, foals and yearlings and are protected by a stallion. The family groups are strong. Sometimes there are fights to take over a "harem". Of course the stallion tries to protect his band as good as possible. In this video you will see two horses trying to impress and protect their bands.

