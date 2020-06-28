Wild deer come out of the forest to share apples with this man

These wild deer live in a beautiful, protected forest in Ontario, Canada. It is a huge expanse of land where people cannot hunt or harm the animals in any way. The deer have grown to trust the humans that walk here and spend time quietly watching them.

This man has found that with enough time, and enough patience, the deer will actually come close enough to smell the scent of an apple. The deer have remarkable hearing and they can hear the crunch of apples or carrots from a long way away. After enough time, the deer came close and ate right from his hand.

Spending time sitting quietly in a forest is good for the soul. It is especially soothing to do so in the company of a herd of wild deer.