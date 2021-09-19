Wil Myers' RBI single
Wil Myers knocks an RBI single off the mound, cutting the Padres' deficit to 5-3 in the top of the 4th inning
Bo Bichette lifts a two-run home run to right-center field to give the Blue Jays a 3-0 lead
It’s either brilliant or straight out of the mind of someone at the bar at closing time.
Harris wasn't about to lose his one-on-one battle with an oncoming safety.
Ryu felt "significant tightness" on his neck the day after his last start, a loss to the Twins.
Tagovailoa sustained a rib injury on a big hig by A.J. Epenesa.
"It's not f***ing about you! We're here to play baseball!"
We run down the notable inactive players for Week 2 of the fantasy football season.
From signings to drama, here's everything you missed in the NHL while you were enjoying your summer.
The Bringer of Rain is also the Bringer of Compliments.
Zdeno Chara is returning to the team where he started his career, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the New York Islanders.
With the first week of the NFL season in the books, football fans turn their attention to Week 2 where there's a number of intriguing matchups to feast on.
Teoscar Hernández skies a three-run home run in the 4th inning to give the Blue Jays a 4-2 lead.
The Edmonton Oilers have extended the contract of forward Kailer Yamamoto by a year.
Graham Simpson is a sixth-grader who can hit a receiver in stride from 40 yards out.
The amazing play came with one downside, however, even as Oklahoma held on for a 23-16 win.
Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every game on the NFL's Week 2 slate.
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George did not look thrilled to be at the Clippers' groundbreaking event.
The Avalanche superstar has been the focal point of the NHL off-season's most hilarious social media saga, and now he wants to clear the air.
From rules to strategy to rankings, here's everything you need to know about fantasy hockey keeper leagues.
MONTREAL — A second-half surge propelled CF Montreal to a 2-0 win Sunday over the visiting Chicago Fire FC. Romell Quioto scored for Montreal (10-8-7), with Chicago's Carlos Terán adding an own-goal to Montreal's second straight MLS victory. Chicago (6-14-5) dictated the tempo early by testing Montreal's back line and pinning them in the defensive half of the pitch. Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis made two key saves at the 20-minute mark on a point-blank header by Mauricio Pineda and then a t