Wife of Calif. Attorney Who Died Mysteriously at Mexican Resort Speaks Out: 'I Know It's Not an Accident'
Elliot Blair, 33, died in the early morning hours of Jan. 14 at the luxury Las Rocas Resort and Spa in the coastal city of Rosarito, Mexico
Elliot Blair, 33, died in the early morning hours of Jan. 14 at the luxury Las Rocas Resort and Spa in the coastal city of Rosarito, Mexico
The comedian explained that his gag about the far-right Republican “wasn’t a political joke” and told critics to “lighten up.”
Louise Higgs, 59, went into cardiac arrest at her home in Angel, north London, and spent ‘hours at the very edge of life’
Ms Sanders was criticised for failing to sufficiently praise Donald Trump
Fears are mounting that the Russian president will send the 208-tonne hypersonic Satan-2 apocalypse missile on the anniversary of the Ukraine war
CNN anchor irked by interview with Rep James Comer
The Colorado Republican appeared to forget who was president in 2020.
The Biden White House shared audio of Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson in response to the conservative network.
Leading Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin writes from inside prison about how the world must work with Russians to resist Putin
Mace also took aim at former President Donald Trump and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) during a Washington Press Club Foundation dinner.
The longtime Democratic operative told MSNBC's Ari Melber "the level of white trashdom in the Republican Party is staggering."
Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) asked Jordan if he had any notes from the "dozens" of whistleblowers he claimed have approached his office about corruption.
The coat with fluffy fur trim came to mind for the GOP governor as he mused to Politico about low Northeastern temperatures. "God bless her," he said.
Goldberg feigned a quivering lip after Behar said she was excited to take a hiatus from the show because she had no friends left on the set: "Really? All your friends left?"
Russia has prepared almost 2,000 tanks and 300,000 soldiers for a renewed offensive to seize Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region in the coming weeks, a Ukrainian intelligence officer has warned.
Fox NewsThe View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin asserted on Thursday that Ron DeSantis would quickly fold under the pressure of a heated GOP primary against Donald Trump, adding that the Florida governor will “implode” in the face of sustained attacks.Trump, who launched his 2024 White House run shortly after Republicans’ disappointing midterm elections, has quickly ramped up a campaign against DeSantis despite the governor having yet to officially jump into the race. For instance, Trump recently implie
It warned that if Ukraine received fighter jets, the "consequences" for the whole world will be "on the United Kingdom's hands".
Sofía Vergara is taking us straight back to the '80s with a new Throwback Thursday post. On Instagram last week, the Modern Family actress, 50, took fans down memory lane with a rare childhood pic. According to her caption, the photo was taken in her home city of Barranquilla, Colombia, and—get this—she was just 14 years old. Vergara captioned the post, "#tbt barranquilla #the80’s #14yrs." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) The snap shows a close-up of Ver
"He is doing well and recovering," Tori Roloff wrote on Instagram with photos of her husband Zach in a hospital bed after undergoing emergency brain surgery
The ship, TCG Anadolu, will arrive at an important time for Turkey, which is increasingly active in its region and around the world.
William and Kate attended their first joint visit to Cornwall as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall