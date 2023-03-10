Widow of Yavapai County sergeant killed speaks out for the first time since his death

"We were 19. We grew up together. The plan was to grow old together,” said Kymberli Lopez as she remembered more than three decades of a sweetheart kind of love. "It was not uncommon to see us dancing, even in our own home. Just turn on music and just be together and just dance,” Lopez said with a smile. The morning of June 28, 2022, was like any other day for Lopez, except she didn’t realize she would be kissing her husband goodbye for work for the last time.