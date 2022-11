STORY: The moment was caught on camera, with Biden saved from a near fall by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who quickly grabbed onto the U.S. leader’s right arm to stabilise him.

Other G20 leaders who attended the mangrove tree planting event included Indian Prime Minister Narandra Modi, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.