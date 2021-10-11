Widespread Wind Damage Expected as Tornado-Warned Storms Hit Oklahoma City
Widespread wind damage, large hail, and tornadoes were expected in central southern Oklahoma as severe storms swept across the state and into Oklahoma City on October 9.
Oklahoma City officials urged residents in the city’s south to seek shelter as the storms rolled through the area.
This video from Kimberly Brown in the city’s west shows lightning flashes and strong winds as the storms reach the city. Credit: Kimberly Brown via Storyful