Widespread Warnings Issued as 'Life-Threatening' Flooding Affects Vermont

Emergency crews across “multiple” Vermont communities conducted rescues on Monday, July 10, as life-threatening flooding hit much of the state, officials said.

Footage posted by the Vermont State Police shows water cascading over a dam on the Ottauquechee River in the Quechee area of Hartford on Monday. According to police, “about two dozen” state roads were closed as of 10 am.

“If you can, please stay home today,” the department wrote on Twitter. “However, if floodwaters are approaching your home, leave immediately. Make an evacuation plan before it becomes necessary.” Credit: Vermont State Police via Storyful