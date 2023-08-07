Widespread severe storms possible Monday
WATCH: Severe storm threat Monday
City officials in Juneau, Alaska, have issued an emergency declaration as a glacier lake outburst flood wreaks havoc near the city, where structures have been destroyed. The flooding is due to a break on Suicide Basin, a side basin on the Mendenhall Glacier, located about 12 miles north of Alaska's state capital. A glacial lake outburst flood occurs when a dam containing a glacial lake breaks.
A German city had to deploy its fleet of snowploughs on Saturday after a freak storm blanketed the streets with up to a foot of hail.
The potential for stormy weather in many parts of B.C. and Alberta could put a damper on outdoor activities Sunday and Monday, so stay weather-aware and plan ahead as some areas could see large hail, strong winds and heavy downpours.
Stormy weather will return to Ontario and Quebec just as some folks in the region enjoy their holiday on Monday
Video of the rescue shows the waterlogged bird of prey bobbing up and down before being fished out with a net.
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Wildfires on both sides of Adams Lake in the B.C. Interior have prompted evacuation orders as crews continue to battle the blazes over the long weekend. A post by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District on Sunday says the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire has grown minimally, days after residents were hastily evacuated after a drastic wind shift began blowing the fire toward lakeside properties. The regional district says heavy smoke has made visibility poor and weather conditions a
Earlier this summer, two Canadians walked into a party in rural Germany. "Canadians?" joked the host. "I thought you'd smell more like smoke." It's been that kind of season. Floods, drought, warm waters lapping three coasts — but mostly wildfire smoke from sea to sea and overseas. Yes, this is climate change, scientists say, and expect more weather weirdness to come. "It's been a wild ride," said Danny Blair, co-director of the Prairie Climate Centre at the University of Winnipeg. "It's been a s
Climate change effects usually become clear over decades and centuries, but some alarming changes are looming, scientists fear.
Soaring temperatures have become the theme of this summer.
The bear approached the vehicle and reached into the window, scratching a man’s arm.
A reptile conservationist said the animal's condition was "one of the worst that I’ve personally seen"
Severe storms will be possible in parts of Manitoba and northwestern Ontario Saturday, so make sure you stay alert and have a safety plan in place if you are spending time outdoors
What to know about advisories.
MAYO, YUKON — Residents of the Yukon Village of Mayo are under an evacuation order as a wildfire inches closer to the small northern community. The Yukon Emergency Measures Organization says it issued the order at 1 p.m. Sunday due to hazards to life posed by the Talbot Creek wildfire. The order covers all properties from kilometres 35 to 66 along Yukon Highway 11, known as the Silver Trail. "Evacuating a community of any size is never easy," said fire information officer Mike Fancie with the Go
Rain continued to pelt northeastern China in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri on Saturday, as authorities reported more fatalities and missing people while evacuating thousands more. Six people died and four went missing in the city of Shulan in Jilin province, which has seen five straight days of rainfall, according to state media. State news agency China News Service showed images of waterlogged streets around homes and factories.
Tropical storm Eugene is strengthening in the Mexican Pacific and could become a hurricane in the next few hours as it moves parallel to the coast of the Baja California peninsula, the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported on Sunday. Eugene was located 205 kilometers (127 miles) southwest of the peninsula and blowing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (68 miles per hour) moving at 30 km/h (18.6 mph) in a west-northwest direction, according to data from the Miami-based NHC. "Eugene could become a hurricane later today before starting to weaken on Monday," the NHC said in a report, adding that no coastal warnings were in effect.
BELEM, Brazil (AP) — The Amazon rainforest is a massive area, twice the size of India and sprawling across eight countries and one territory. It's a crucial carbon sink for the climate, has about 20% of the world’s freshwater reserves and boasts astounding biodiversity, including 16,000 known tree species. But governments have historically viewed it as an area to be colonized and exploited, with little regard for sustainability or the rights of its Indigenous peoples. Now, as those governments s
Floodwaters gushed through streets in parts of Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Saturday, August 5, two weeks after severe storms swept the region.On Saturday evening, the Halifax Regional Municipality said roads damaged by previous flooding could sustain further damage due to “higher-than-normal water levels” on Saturday and urged resident to use extra caution on roadways.According to Environment Canada, severe thunderstorms were forecast, with the potential to trigger flash flooding in Halifax and surrounding areas through the evening.This footage was filmed by Erin Little, who said she filmed it in Halifax on Saturday. Credit: Erin Little via Storyful