Why You Won't See Kate Middleton and Prince William This Week

An EF1-level tornado hit the Rising Sun area of Cecil County as severe storms moved through Maryland over the weekend, the National Weather Service confirmed. The tornado touched down around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near the Village of Calvert just east of Chandlee and Telegraph roads, where three telephone polls were snapped. The tornado moved east along Telegraph Road, leaving behind extensive tree damage and some minor structural damage. Wayne Bernardo and his wife were at home when the tornado hit.