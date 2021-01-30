Why won’t WHO publicly pin COVID pandemic on China?
FOX News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel shares his thoughts on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — P.J. Washington had 19 points and nine rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets avenged an earlier loss to Indiana with a 108-105 win over the Pacers on Friday night. Terry Rozier scored 19 points and Devonte Graham added 14 points and 10 assists as the Hornets bounced back from a 116-106 loss to the Pacers two nights earlier. Rookie LaMelo Ball, who has been struggling, came alive with 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds as the Hornets won for the second time in eight games. Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Malcolm Brogdon scored 21 points and Myles Turner had 20 points The Hornets shot 50.6% from the field and had a season-high 35 assists. Washington was 7 of 8 from the field after being limited to two points on 1-of-6 shooting in the teams' last meeting. The Hornets led by nine in the fourth quarter before the Pacers battled back and took the lead with three minutes remaining on a one-handed turnaround jumper from the baseline by Turner, who beat the shot clock. The lead changed hands a few times before Rozier knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing and Graham buried a transition 3 to put Charlotte up by five. Brodgon cut the lead to three on a driving layup. After a Charlotte turnover, the Pacers had a chance to tie, but Brodgon's 3-point try bounced off the back of the rim with 6 seconds left and the Pacers couldn't get the rebound. TIP INS Pacers: Doug McDermott had 11 points in 17 minutes after scoring 28 against the Hornets on Wednesday night. Hornets: Ball had the highlight of the game in the third quarter when he leaped to grab a missed layup by Graham and dunked hard over Sabonis. ... The Hornets shot a season-best 61% in the first half to build a 64-60 lead at break. UP NEXT Pacers: Have a day off before hosting the 76ers on Sunday night. Hornets: Host the Bucks on Saturday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports. Steve Reed, The Associated Press
Green Bay defensive co-ordinator Mike Pettine won't return to the team next season and special teams co-ordinator Shawn Mennenga has been fired after the Packers' second straight NFC championship game loss last Sunday. The Packers said in an announcement late Friday afternoon that Pettine would not be back next season. ESPN reported that Pettine's contract expired at the end of this season. The team also announced Mennenga had been dismissed. Both departures were first reported by NFL Network. Pettine had been the Packers’ defensive co-ordinator for three seasons — taking over one year before coach Matt LaFleur’s arrival. Mennenga had been special teams co-ordinator for each of LaFleur’s two seasons as head coach. The moves come after the Packers gave up a 39-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Scotty Miller with 1 second left in the first half of a 31-26 NFC championship game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “It was man coverage, definitely not the right call for the situation,” LaFleur said after the game. “You can’t do stuff like that against a good football team and expect to win.” LaFleur had chosen to keep Pettine after the Packers gave up 285 yards rushing in a 37-20 NFC championship game loss at San Francisco last season, continuing their struggles to slow down the run. The Packers gave up 56 more points during the 2020 regular season than in 2019, but they improved in most other defensive areas. They allowed 334 yards per game and 5.49 yards per play this season after giving up 352.6 yards per game and 5.65 yards per play in 2019. They allowed 112.8 yards rushing per game and 4.55 yards per carry in 2020 after giving up 120.1 yards rushing per game and 4.67 yards per carry last season. Green Bay ranked ninth in total defence and tied for 13th in run defence in 2020 after finishing 18th in total defence and 23rd in run defence a year earlier. The Packers intercepted three of Brady's passes and allowed only three points in the last 28 1/2 minutes of the NFC championship game, but that was after they had allowed Brady and the Bucs to score 28 points in the first 31 1/2 minutes. “We want to thank Mike for his commitment to the Packers for the last three seasons,” LaFleur said Friday in a statement. “He was an important part of our success. As a first-time head coach, he was also an invaluable resource for us during our time together. We wish Mike, Megan, and the rest of their family the best moving forward.” Pettine was a head coach with the Cleveland Browns in 2014-15. Mennenga took over as the Packers’ special teams co-ordinator in 2019 after filling the same role at Vanderbilt in 2018. He was a special teams assistant with the Browns from 2011-17. Green Bay dealt with a number of special teams breakdowns this season while playing much of the year without returner Tyler Ervin, who appeared in just eight games before going on injured reserve. The Packers allowed Jacksonville’s Keelan Cole to score on a franchise-record 91-yard punt return and allowed Philadelphia’s Jalen Reagor to score on a 73-yard punt return. They gave up a blocked punt against Houston. Darrius Shepherd fumbled a kickoff return to set up a field goal in an overtime loss at Indianapolis. Tavon Austin fumbled a punt return at Chicago. A botched snap foiled an extra-point attempt in a playoff victory over the Los Angeles Rams. “We appreciate Shawn for all that he has given to the organization and his contributions to our success over the past two seasons,” LaFleur said. “We wish all the best to him, Christie, and the rest of their family in the future.” ___ Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Steve Megargee, The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Nick Sirianni outlined his core principles, explained his coaching philosophy and dodged questions he can’t answer yet about a quarterback controversy. Eight days after the Philadelphia Eagles picked him to replace Doug Pederson, Sirianni stood in an empty auditorium and talked to a camera for more than 40 minutes during a virtual news conference Friday. Sirianni values connecting, competing and accountability. He wants to build a smart team and emphasizes fundamentals. “That’s so important to me that we have a building here where everyone is connecting,” Sirianni said. “Coaches are connecting to coaches, players are connecting to players, and coaches are connecting to players. When you have that connection, when you build these connections, you’ll end up pushing a little bit harder for someone that you know and someone that you care for and someone that you love. That’s what we want to try to develop.” Sirianni wants his team to embrace competition. “Just like it’s important to practice a play to get good at that play so you can run it in a game, it’s important to practice competing,” he said. “The parity in this league is so tight. Every game comes down to a one-score game. We have to pour that into our DNA here in Philadelphia. In the meeting room, it’s important that we compete. On the field and also off the field, we’re constantly going to be competing with each other.” Despite his passion for competition, Sirianni wasn’t ready to say whether Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts would battle for the starting job. He spoke to both quarterbacks and is eager to work with them. “They’re top-notch quarterbacks,” Sirianni said. “A lot of teams don’t have any. Just really excited to work with both of them.” Sirianni, who was the offensive co-ordinator for the Colts the past three seasons, worked with Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers in Indianapolis. “Those three teams looked different. They were all different in their own ways of how we attacked defences and how we played the game,” Sirianni said. “I think that’s the sign of a good coach, that you’re going to change based off of your personnel, right? We have a certain personnel in place. We’re going to figure out what they can do well and what their strengths are, and we’re going to play to their strengths and we are going to try to keep them out of situations that they don’t excel well at.” The 39-year-old Sirianni worked in Indianapolis under coach Frank Reich, who was offensive co-ordinator in Philadelphia when the Eagles won the Super Bowl three years ago. The Eagles fired Pederson following a 4-11-1 season, less than three years after he led the team to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title. “Nick just shined throughout the process from the very beginning,” owner Jeffrey Lurie said. “The research on Nick was terrific. It was somebody that knew the game as well as anybody, football IQ off the charts, a grinder, somebody that had an unlimited work ethic and a desire to be great. "He always had coaching in mind from his very beginning. His family background, his brothers, his dad, of course. I just think it’s somebody who has wanted to excel in this profession for so long, has excelled, and is more than ready to take the next step.” ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press
The NFL expanded the Rooney Rule to give more minority candidates opportunities to become a head coach and reward teams who develop them. More interviews didn’t equal more hirings this off-season. According to an analysis of candidates known to have interviewed for seven head coach openings this month, 11 were minorities and 16 were white. Only two of the seven jobs went to minorities. Some consider it progress but most agree there’s a long way to go. “There’s still work to be done in this area, no question about it,” Pittsburgh Steelers team president Art Rooney II said Thursday. The Houston Texans hired David Culley this week, making the 65-year-old longtime assistant the league’s third Black head coach hired. The New York Jets previously hired Robert Saleh, the son of Lebanese immigrants and the first NFL head coach who is known to be Muslim. Culley and Saleh join Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, Miami’s Brian Flores and Washington’s Ron Rivera as the league’s only minority head coaches. In a sport where about 70% of the players are minorities, the lack of diversity among the head coaching ranks sticks out. Rooney said the league will take another look at the rule named after his father, Dan Rooney, who was chairman of the NFL’s diversity committee. “We didn’t make as much progress on the head coaching side as we would have liked,” Rooney said. “But I would say we did make some progress on the general manager side, which is encouraging. And then we’ll have to look on the co-ordinator side to see how much progress we make on that front. “There are a lot of pieces to it that we’re going to have to sit down when it’s all said and done and really analyze what happened, and are there things we can do to strengthen the opportunities for minority coaches. I think last year we did take a number of steps that I think over time are going to pay dividends, but that’s not to say we can’t do more, and we’ll take another strong look at it this off-season.” Two of the seven vacancies for general manager were filled by minorities when the Atlanta Falcons hired Terry Fontenot and the Detroit Lions tabbed Brad Holmes. They join Cleveland’s Andrew Berry and Miami’s Chris Grier as the only Black GMs in the league. Perhaps an increase in minority executives will lead to more minority head coaches. Ultimately, the owners are the ones making the decision and 31 of the 32 are white. They have to be convinced. “I got this job simply because I was the best football coach that they wanted in this situation, and I happen to be African American,” Culley said Friday. “I’m proud of that. I’m happy for that. And I hope if me getting this job because of that reason allows other teams in this league to see that ... so be it. I’m part of it and I’m for that.” In November, the NFL implemented a resolution that rewards organizations with draft picks for developing minority coaches and front office executives who become head coaches, general managers or team presidents for other clubs. That was part of a seven-point mobility plan designed to enhance opportunities. Last May, the NFL amended the Rooney Rule to stipulate teams must interview at least two minority candidates not associated with their own team for a head coaching vacancy. Also, one minority candidate has to be interviewed for co-ordinator positions as well as high-ranking positions in the front office, including the general manager role. Kansas City Chiefs offensive co-ordinator Eric Bieniemy had six interviews but was passed over again. Coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other Chiefs expressed disappointment that Bieniemy didn’t get an opportunity. “It’s very shocking that he didn’t get a job,” wide receiver Tyreek Hill said. “I know deep down inside he’s going to look at himself in the mirror and say, ‘What can I do better so I can get that job?’ He’s that kind of dude. He wants to get better and he wants to become a head coach. His time will come.” The list of Black candidates who interviewed for head coaching positions included five guys who previously held the position: Marvin Lewis, Jim Caldwell, Todd Bowles, Leslie Frazier and Raheem Morris. The Eagles interviewed their assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley, who left for Detroit after Nick Sirianni was hired to replace Doug Pederson. They also interviewed Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Bowles and Saleh among a total of 10 candidates. “I was blown away by the quality of these candidates,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said. “The NFL is lacking in slots, not in candidates. . ... They’ll be the hot candidates in a year, two or three, no question about it. That’s what we learned in the process.” The Jets interviewed then-Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn. He later joined Dan Campbell’s staff in Detroit. Many players, and their union leader, have voiced their concern about the lack of diversity in the coaching ranks. “A rule or any modifications to a rule that has very little transparency and very little accountability, none of us should be surprised when it fails, right?” NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith said this month. “So, I think to the league’s credit they’ve asked the NFLPA and us to help them improve diversity across the NFL, not only coaches or head coaches but entire coaching ranks, NFL team front offices, the league office, and ultimately ownership. Those are conversations that I know we’re going to start to have with the league after the Super Bowl. “But, to me, it has to start with those two things. Without a level of transparency and accountability, none of us should be surprised when there are only incremental steps of change or times where we’ve gone backward. There are concrete ways of addressing this. A lot of them mirror what people have been doing in corporate America for years. But increasing transparency, giving someone the responsibility of increasing diversity and then making it accountable, I think if you have those three things as the core of how you want to make the league look like its membership and its community. I think those are the only ways to go about it.” ___ AP Sports Writer Will Graves contributed ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY — Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will rest against his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, on Friday. Nets coach Steve Nash said Durant has had a heavy workload lately and needed to rest. Durant played 42 minutes in a win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. The injury report lists Durant's reason for sitting as his continued recovery from the surgery on his right Achilles tendon that caused him to miss last season. Durant ranks second in the league with 30.5 points per game this season, and he's also posting 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. The Nets visit the Washington Wizards on Sunday. The Associated Press
