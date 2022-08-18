Why wasn't California's Flex Alert canceled when temperatures dropped?
Wednesday was predicted to be another day with temperatures well above 100 degrees in many parts of California, prompting the state's grid operators to call on residents to conserve energy. Yet it wasn't as hot as anticipated, and it was instead cloudy for much of the day. Regardless, California Independent System Operator kept its call to action to save power in effect. That call to action for Californians is known as a Flex Alert. Cal ISO issues these when it expects a strain on its power grid because of increased energy demand when temperatures get hotter. And Cal ISO anticipated that for Wednesday, which was expected to be hot like it was on Tuesday.