Why you can trust Jaylen Waddle in 2024 | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Matt Harmon and Fantasy Points' Ryan Heath explain why Jaylen Waddle will be a reliable wide receiver for fantasy managers in 2024. Hear the full conversation on the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

Jalen Waddle, how does he find his way on this list?

Yeah.

So he was the sixth best wide receiver in first downs for a run last year.

Also top five in yards for outrun.

Anytime you get into the pro route metrics with Jalen Waddle, it's going to blow your face away and that's because he, that's because he's awesome.

Look why, why did it feel disappointing to have Jalen Wattle on your fantasy team last year?

Really?

Two reasons.

One is that he only went over a seven percent route share in six games last year.

That was because he kind of was getting knocked out of a lot of games early with all these minor injuries.

Um, there were a few games early in the season, uh, after he'd had a concussion where it seemed like the Dolphins were being really cautious.

Um, after the whole Tua experience the year prior, um, just with that, how much they're gonna push these guys to come back from head injuries.

So, yeah, a as it came down to it, we really only had six, really full games out of Jalen Waddle in those six games.

He averaged 17.5 fantasy points per game that would have ranked seventh best and 83 receiving yards per game.

That would have been 10th best.

So I understand Jalen Waddle didn't feel like having a wide receiver one on your team last year, but whenever he wasn't having all these weird kind of unlucky things happen to him, uh, he was that and I mean, Waddle just has an extremely long track record of hyper efficiency as well.

Even going back to his college career, uh, his first two seasons were back to back top five finishes in yards per outrun in the NFL.

Uh, he was incredible in Scott Barrett's favorite metric that he always makes me shout out which is depth adjusted yards per target over.

You don't have to do this podcast.

You don't have to do anything that Scott Barrett makes.

Let's just be super clear about that.

Of course.

Yes.

Uh but yeah, so basically Jalen Wat on a per out basis on a per anything basis.

Jalen Wattle is just unbelievable.

The other reason he didn't feel great to have in fantasy last year was really just touchdown luck.

So over the past three seasons, wide receivers have scored a touchdown for every 166 receiving yards on average for Waddle.

Last year, that ratio was one touchdown for every 254 receiving yards.

And this is on the Miami Dolphins, this is on one of the premier passing offenses in the NFL.

He just kind dude, kind of ran cold on touchdowns.

And that, that's really all there is to it.

Now, he is significantly, significantly cheaper.

I want to draft a lot of Jalen Wattle this year.

Always what we're doing with fantasy football, with football.

We're looking at small sample sizes and trying to draw big conclusions.

And that's kind of why I pose the question.

I'm, I'm sure you will not be the last person.

You're not the first person that I posed this question to on this podcast because it's something I'm really struggling with because I, I will say this if you wanna go with like kind of your, your, your thought on this, like you look at AD P last year, like all of these one B receivers were really pushed up the board this year.

They're not like they're this year, they're not waddle is 20 off the board.

Uh in terms of wide receivers, Devante Smith 23.

Uh T Higgins is freaking 27.

Um So, yeah, man, it's like you're getting a discount potentially on these players if everything hits.