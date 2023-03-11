Why trading the NFL draft’s No. 1 pick is a big win for Bears
Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon explains why Chicago made the right move dealing away the top selection to Carolina for two first-round picks, two second-round picks and WR DJ Moore.
The Carolina Panthers jumped several other quarterback-needy teams to move all the way to the top of the first round in April's NFL draft.
The activist and ex-Super Bowl quarterback recounted "problematic things" he encountered at home even though he knows his parents love him.
The Vikings star reportedly wants out.
All of this should have been expected. If last week's revealing NFLPA player survey showed us anything, it's that a not-small number of team owners don't actually care about winning, at least not on the field.
The Cowboys can still sign QB Dak Prescott to an extension. But the moves allow them get under the cap and be players in free agency.
Dolphins clear out more cap space
The head coach and general manager of the Western Hockey League's Moose Jaw Warriors have been sidelined, along with four major junior hockey players, following an investigation into an undisclosed off-ice incident while the team was in Edmonton. The league announced the conclusion of an investigation into a violation of team rules and the league's policies on Friday, along with the resulting sanctions against the Warriors, which include a $25,000 fine. The four Moose Jaw players, who were previ
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tried to convince a former Patriots star that he should come to KC during the 2021 season.
The Bears have an interesting offseason ahead.
It doesn’t take a genius to see that Young Sheldon is closer to the end than it is the beginning. The Big Bang Theory spinoff, currently in Season 6, is two years into a three-season renewal, which culminates in Season 7. And according to executive producer Steve Holland, preliminary talks have begun, at least internally, about whether […]
The actress recalled during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she "didn't know any women went out for sports" in high school
LONDON, Ont. — Northern Ontario coach Mike Harris didn't say a word when Tanner Horgan vented some frustration by smacking the top of a water bottle a few times after giving up a mid-game steal on Thursday. Lead Colin Hodgson, with a grin on his face, later grabbed a napkin and helped soak up some of the spilled liquid on the coach's bench. Some intensity can often be a good thing for a Northern Ontario foursome that's now playoff-bound at the Tim Hortons Brier. "When he gets angry, he plays bet
After a few days of relative inactivity on social media since UFC 285, Jon Jones took jabs at Francis Ngannou and Daniel Cormier.
Keivonn Woodard, the 10-year-old star of the hit HBO series, The Last of Us, meets NHL legend Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals on a VIP tour.
McGregor previously denied a claim that he had replaced two fighters on his team with ‘his own guys’
After exchanging many words during fight week, Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili finally had the chance to face off for UFC Fight Night 221 – and it got physical.
BOSTON (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers escaped a scare when NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid limped off the ice late in Thursday night's 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins, minutes after Darnell Nurse scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:49 remaining. McDavid struggled to the bench after a knee-on-knee collision with teammate Derek Ryan. But the two-time NHL MVP returned to help the Oilers hold on when Boston pulled goalie Jeremy Swayman for an extra skater in the final minutes. Boston led 2-0 after one,
Organisers have revealed ticket prices for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, while Jenson Button has signed up to three NASCAR races and Red Bull boss Christian Horner has confirmed engine talks with McLaren
It hasn't taken Darnell Sankey long to adjust to life in the XFL. Sankey, the CFL's leading tackler in each of the last two seasons, had eight tackles (five solo, two for loss) and half a sack in the Arlington Renegades' 10-9 win over the Orlando Guardians on Sunday. That earned Sankey defensive player of the week honours in just his second XFL game while platooning at linebacker. Sankey will make his first XFL start Sunday when Arlington (2-1) visits the St. Louis Battlehawks (2-1). "I'm just g
In the stand-up special, the comedian made claims about the moment Will Smith slapped him at last year’s Academy Awards