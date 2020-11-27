Why the Titans' offense is a must-watch in Week 12 | More Football
prevailing against favoured opponents all year. Henry and Co. now face a Colts team who stand in their way of capturing the AFC South.
The Lions will look for a new head coach and general manager in the offseason.
Vanderbilt University placekicker Sarah Fuller made history on Saturday by becoming the first woman to appear in a Power Five NCAA football game.
Dez Bryant said he is "beyond thankful" to join the Ravens' 53-man roster.
Jonathan Taylor is in quarantine after a close contact reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
Patterson was removed from Buffalo's win over Kent State on the final drive with a chance to break both the single-game rushing yardage and TD records.
Some teams will play only two games before an NBA season with a record-short offseason turnaround.
Yahoo Sports' William Lou believes that the 4-year, $85M contract that Fred VanVleet signed with the Raptors is fair value and wonders whether it will end up being a discount deal if the point guard continues his trajectory to date.
The game was initially supposed to be in prime time on Thanksgiving.
The Raiders, Rams, and the Colts have all stepped up to silence haters and skeptics projecting subpar seasons for each respective team.
James Conner battled lymphoma during his junior season at Pitt.
After a 4-7 start this season, the Detroit Lions have parted ways with both Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn. Patricia was 13-29-1 since becoming the head coach in 218.
The rule means that the 49ers, Stanford and San Jose State will have to find a different location for practices and home games over the next 21 days.
Awaiting round two of their covid tests, my seven year old son tells his Dad, "I hope I have COVID, so I can hug mom." That statement, so simply, so sad, shows the culmination of what quarantine feels like. And we're the lucky ones. The ones with a comfortable, large and well equipped home. With friends who deliver food and, most notably, an asymptomatic COVID case. I have COVID-19. A statement I dreaded ever saying, and not for the right reasons. I feared saying it not because I feared getting it. I feared saying it because of the social judgment I expect to accompany it and for the fear of spreading it to more vulnerable people. Now, in what I hope is the height of the second wave, I reflect on the social stigma of COVID-19. Now I'm talking (or rather, writing) I am a very public figure. Still, I didn't want to write or talk about this positive test. We are supporters of mask wearing, with hand sanitizers stashed everywhere. Still, my son goes to school and we've partaken in sport and small, socially distanced gatherings. So, where/how did we get it? WATCH | VanderBeek wants women's sports to be a priority in son's life: Hockey … most likely. Although the effects of the pandemic have been felt far and wide, our community has been largely untouched by the disease itself. For the most part, our numbers where well under 10 cases in a valley that includes Canmore, Banff and Lake Louise, Alta. Considering that hundreds of thousands of tourists continued to pour through this area over the summer months, this fact was a source of pride. Then, Halloween came and far too many people partied. The numbers have since skyrocketed and we're now one of the highest (if not the highest) rate of positive tests per capita in Alberta. Scary stuff My husband and I are both on-ice volunteers with my sons U9 team. After a Monday night practice, we received word, late Wednesday evening that someone on the ice had tested positive. We were required to go into 14 days of quarantine — all three of us. First things first, we booked in for testing the following day, even though we knew it wouldn't shorten our quarantine period. Thankfully we did. Test results came back (much later than expected). First for my son and husband on Saturday morning, then mine late that evening. They were negative, I was positive. I wear a full visor on the ice. This makes it a bit harder to hear and be heard, so I get extra close to the kids. Plus, we were, more or less, told that masks weren't welcomed on the ice, even though they are mandatory everywhere else in the building. Thankfully, I'm asymptomatic. However, that fact also showcases why contract tracing is so vital. I would never have gotten tested had I not been told I was exposed. From what I can tell — and I called everyone I crossed paths with while potentially contagious — I didn't pass on the disease. Making me extra thankful I was practicing social distancing and mask wearing. Now what? For now, I sit in my basement, largely on vacation, as my husband cares for my son and delivers my meals. I write, thankful for the care I'm receiving and for being the luckiest of COVID patients — asymptomatic. Still, I am acutely aware of the impact isolation is having on my family. My sons emotions are frayed and my husband is exhausted both from the work load and from the unknown. Did I pass COVID onto them? Will our quarantine be extended? And most notably, the fear of knowing symptoms may be just around the corner. Now, with bated breath we wait for our second round of test results. Thankful, we have a breath to take.
A really bad season for Syracuse just got worse.
Patricia showed no ability to match Caldwell, the coach who Quinn said wasn’t nearly good enough to keep his job.
This was the first time Penn State and Michigan squared off when they both had a losing record.
The Steelers are 10-0, with a chance at some history.
Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller made history on Saturday when she kicked off for the Commodores to start the second half, becoming the first woman to play in a Power Five football game.
Ohio State AD Gene Smith and coach Ryan Day were understandably hesitant to give timelines or predict when the Buckeyes could be back after a surge of positive COVID-19 tests within the program.
For Gen Lalonde, part of the allure of cross-country running is the unexpected, which can't be said about the 3,000-metre steeplechase, her signature event. "I know there is going to be 35 barriers and some of them aren't going to have water," she said. "I generally know what the pace is going to be, but in cross-country I have no idea. It can be anyone's day." Lalonde, the two-time defending senior women's champion, was hoping Saturday would be her day for a third consecutive year at the Canadian championships but the event — scheduled for Clearbrook Park in Abbotsford, B.C. — was cancelled in August because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, she is planning her own version of cross-country this weekend — running a solo 10-kilometre time trial. It will be the Moncton, N.B., native's latest attempt to mimic a "normal" year since the Canadian record holder didn't enter a steeplechase race through the summer. "I did an 8K time trial a few weeks ago that would have coincided with the [B.C.] provincial championships," said Lalonde, who moved to Victoria from Guelph, Ont., in January and married elite Canadian triathlete John Rasmussen in September. "It gives me goals to [strive for] since I haven't raced since February and simulates the pre-race jitters [for] when I step on the line for real." Lining up for a tough race in Abbotsford on Saturday and watching the distance running community come together to celebrate the sport is something the French on-air host at Radio Victoria says she will miss. "The national cross-country championships is about running, having fun and trying your best," said the women's 10K champion at the 2020 Pan American Cross-Country Cup in Victoria. "You never know how the race is going to go, so part of the fun is being ready for anything." WATCH | Gen Lalonde runs to steeplechase Pan Am gold: Looking back, the path to victory each of the past two years couldn't have been more different. 'Rewarding to come out with victory' "In Kingston [Ont.], my goal was to run with Natasha Wodak, as long as I could," Lalonde said of her 2018 race plan on the famed Fort Henry course. "I knew she had been dominant on the cross-country scene and is a gritty runner. She's really strong, consistent and knows her pacing, so I knew if I ran with her, I would have a good chance to medal. "I started to break from the [lead] group and knew I had gained the momentum and was having so much fun. Joel [Bourgeois], my coach [behind the scenes], was coaching [at] the University of Laval at the time and running around the course. "I remember him saying, 'Way to go' and I remember smiling and waving," continued the 2016 Olympian. "I knew I still had work to do — I think I had two kilometres to go — but I knew in that moment I had put in a lot of work and it was so rewarding to come out with a victory. "Last year in Abbotsford was very, very different. After only a month of training after I took time off after a long track season, I knew it was going to be hard, but I didn't know how hard a 10K could feel. It was consistent pounding and [eventual second-place finisher] Sarah Inglis was relentless. Maria [Bernard-Galea] was right behind us and it was back and forth. "All three of us were surging and with one kilometre to go, [my primary coach] Hilary [Stellingwerff, from the University of Victoria] looked at me and she was like, 'Just make it to the finish.' I didn't know if I would. I was able to [pull out] the win but it was definitely the hardest run I've ever done." Uncertain when and where her next race will happen, the 2019 Pan Am steeplechase gold medallist has tried to mix things up in her training recently — running trails and hurdle drills on the track and long, muddy hills — to keep things fun and prepare her for all race conditions. "My focus right now is on consistent base mileage," said Lalonde, adding if she was to compete indoors in January and February it wouldn't extend beyond one or two races. "In the coming months, I'll gradually transition from running more on the road and trails to the track. "The focus will be on there being an Olympics [next] summer and being ready, happy and healthy come then. Crossing the finish line in Tokyo is where we want to be."