The Canadian Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — J.K. Dobbins was a picture of health when he jumped into the end zone for the game's first touchdown. Two quarters later, his season was over. Dobbins' torn Achilles tendon was the biggest blow to the Baltimore Ravens in a 25-9 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday that came at quite a cost. The standout running back — who is in the last year of his rookie contract — now faces a long road back, and he's not the only Baltimore player who was injured in the game. Coach John Ha