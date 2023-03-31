Why Singapore Changi Airport was just named best in the world

CBC

Nearly one year after his luggage was lost during a flight to Ireland, a Vancouver Island man has been reunited with his belongings. David Lennam, who has previously worked for CBC Victoria, began his journey to Dublin in May, with big plans for a three-week cycling tour. His original flight was cancelled and he was rerouted, assured his luggage would arrive in Ireland. But it didn't. "A younger version of me … would have gotten angry," he told All Points West host Jason D'Souza. "Instead I was