Why Shohei Ohtani’s contract deferral is bad for baseball
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz dives into the debate on the new Dodgers superstar’s record-setting deal and how its unprecedented structure could cause problems for Major League Baseball.
Longtime Giants star Buster Posey says the perception of San Francisco may be hurting the team in free agency.
"There will be nothing until February, I'm not allowed to."
Roger Goodell stood up for NFL officials when asked about their offsides call against Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
Seven GMs who spoke to Yahoo Sports have a consensus on whether the Bears should keep Fields, what NFL offense would best suit him and what Chicago could get for him. And the latter might not be what the Bears want to hear.
The ominous clouds forming over the PGA Tour in the past year may be about to come to a head.
MONTREAL — Sidney Crosby had Mark Recchi as a mentor when he entered the NHL in 2005-06. On Wednesday night, Sid the Kid matched his former teammate on the all-time scoring list — and it won’t take long to pass him if the game was any indicator. Crosby put on a show with two goals and an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins came back to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in a never-ending 12-round shootout. "It goes by really quick,” said Crosby about his career. “To be in company with Recchs, havin
HoopsHype ranks the five NBA players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the previous week.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows he didn’t show great sportsmanship Sunday following the Chiefs’ 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
'The Voice" pares down to five finalists and one elimination was especially shocking.
"I can’t imagine he wouldn’t be disappointed because I know I am."
Connor McDavid has played for five coaches in his nine NHL seasons. He's watched four walk out the door. "It's very hard," the Edmonton Oilers captain said of a bench boss getting fired. "Professional sports, people sometimes forget the human side of it. There's a relationship there. "These are people with families and it's hard." It's also a part of the high-stakes game. But how does the relationship change between a player, especially one in the leadership group like McDavid, who experienced J
Former Steelers star Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back when talking about the team's culture and the decision-making of head coach Mike Tomlin.
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo set a new career-high and franchise record with 64 points against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, but the game was marred by a dispute over the game ball.
Two days after finalizing their $700-million deal with Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers could be close to acquiring pitcher Tyler Glasnow from Tampa Bay.
True North Sports and Entertainment has recruited Manitoba businesspeople to sell season tickets for the Winnipeg Jets.True North invited business leaders to Canada Life Centre on Tuesday as part of an effort to expand its season-ticket base, spokesperson Krista Sinaisky said.At the meeting, True North chief revenue officer Norva Riddell invited businesspeople from Winnipeg and elsewhere in Manitoba "to promote season ticket memberships to their respective business and personal networks," Sinais
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues fired Craig Berube on Tuesday night, severing ties with the coach who led the team to its only Stanley Cup title. Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong announced Berube's firing hours after a 6-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. The loss was the season-worst fourth straight for the Blues, who are off to a 13-14-1 start to the season. St. Louis is in sixth place in the Central Division, nine points behind division-leading Colorado. The Blues are in 10th place out
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit went off on Florida State fans angry for being left out of the playoff in favor of Alabama.
Reports claim that Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson turned down a two-year, $48 million deal to stay with the Warriors. What is he worth?
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Draymond Green getting ejected for a flagrant foul on Jusuf Nurkic.
The Warriors are sticking with Draymond Green after he was suspended indefinitely by the NBA after hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a game.