Why Scottie Barnes should be Rookie of the Year

The Associated Press

The San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers will still be carrying postseason aspirations when they square off Friday in the first of a two-games-in-three-days series in San Antonio -- but time is running out. The Spurs (31-45) have the better chance to reach the Western Conference play-in tournament as they have been flip-flopping with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 10th and 11th spots in the West over the past week. San Antonio fell to 11th -- and one position short of the play-in tourney -- when it fell at home to surging Memphis 112-111 on Wednesday.