Why remaining games are important for Raptors
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers helped clear up the Eastern Conference's muddled play-in picture Tuesday. Philadelphia's second-half collapse only made it more murky at the top. Domantas Sabonis recorded his ninth triple-double of the season with 16 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds and Caris LeVert added 24 points to help the Pacers rally for a 103-94 play-in round clinching victory. “We knew that if we won games, we could play our way into it," LeVert said. “But we're still trying to move up and see where we can go. This is a good milestone for us, but we've still got three, four games here this week.” Indiana has won three of its last four after finding the energy and effort that seemed to be missing for weeks. This one was especially pleasant, too, because they ended the 76ers season-long winning streak at eight and prevented them from capturing the conference's top seed for the first time since 2000-01. A Philadelphia win or losses by the Milwaukee Bucks or Brooklyn Nets would have ended the race for the top spot. Instead, Brooklyn is two games back and Milwaukee trails by 3 1/2. This wasn't typical 76ers basketball, either. Joel Embiid sat out with a non-COVID-19 related illness and though Tobias Harris scored 27 points and Ben Simmons finished with 13, Philadelphia scored just 32 points in the second half — 13 in the third quarter when Indiana got back into the game. “It’s rare that I would say this was an offensive loss, but I thought this was an offensive loss for us tonight," 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. Indiana trailed almost the entire first three quarters before taking a 75-72 lead late in the third. When Philadelphia answered with an 8-0 run, the Pacers wouldn't go away. They fought back to tie the score on at 92 on Sabonis' dunk with 4:34 left, took the lead on LeVert's two free throws with 3:44 to go and never trailed again. “We just really dug in (defensively)," Doug McDermott said after scoring 20 points. “They were rolling there in the first half a little bit and I thought it was crucial there at the end of the half that we got it down to about 11 or 12. I thought coach did a really good job of getting us to play defense in the second half." TIP-INS 76ers: Simmons also had eight rebounds and seven assists. ... Seth Curry had 10 points. ... Philadelphia failed to pull off its first season sweep of the Pacers since 2004-05. ... The 76ers also played without Furkan Korkmaz (sprained right ankle) and Matisse Thybulle (sore left hand). Pacers: LeVert had seven rebounds and five assists. ... Justin Holiday added 16 points and T.J. McConnell had 10. ... Indiana is now 11-5 on the second night of a back-to-back this season. ... The Pacers were without Malcolm Brogdon (right hamstring), Jeremy Lamb (left knee), Edmond Sumner (left knee), Myles Turner (right foot) and T.J. Warren (left foot). PLAYOFF PICTURE Indiana and Charlotte both clinched play-in spots even though the Hornets lost 117-112 to Denver. The Hornets and Pacers are now tied at No. 8 in the East, and nine of the 10 postseason spots have been secured. Washington remains one game behind Charlotte and Indiana at No. 10. Chicago is three games behind the Wizards. ON A ROLL Sabonis has played his best basketball of the season since missing six games with a back injury. He came into the game averaging 26.0 points, 15.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists since May 1 and while he didn't pad those numbers Tuesday, he added another triple-double to his single-season franchise record. UP NEXT 76ers: Make their final regular-season road trip Thursday at Miami. Pacers: Host Milwaukee on Thursday in their second-to-last home game. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Marot, The Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out 10 in an impressive duel with Lance McCullers Jr., and the Houston Astros broke loose against the Angels' bullpen to beat Los Angeles 5-1 Tuesday night. Ohtani allowed one run and four hits with one walk in seven innings, solving his control troubles in his longest start of the season. The two-way star then moved to play right field, and Yuli Gurriel homered during Houston's four-run eighth. Ohtani batted second and went 1 for 4, striking out twice. McCullers (3-1) yielded three hits, including a homer by Taylor Ward, while tying a season high with nine strikeouts in going eight innings, his longest start this season. He walked two. Angels reliever Aaron Slegers (2-1) walked Martín Maldonado to begin the eighth and Aledmys Díaz singled with one out. Alex Claudio took over and was greeted with an RBI single by Michael Brantley that put Houston on top 2-1. Gurriel homered with two outs. Ohtani's appearance in right field marked the second time in his MLB career that he’s played a position other than pitcher. He played left field for an inning in his last trip to Houston this season. It was the third time this season that he’s hit on the same day he’s pitched, making him the first player in MLB history to do so in three games where a designated hitter was available, passing Ken Brett, who did it twice in 1976 for the White Sox. Ohtani had allowed just two singles when Tucker opened Houston’s fifth with his solo shot to the seats in left field to put the Astros up 1-0. McCullers had given up only one hit and retired 11 in a row when Ohtani singled to start the seventh. Mike Trout walked after that, but Jared Walsh grounded into a double play before Justin Upton grounded out to end the threat. There was one out in the eighth when Ward homered to the third row of the seats in right field to tie it at 1-all. TRAINER’S ROOM Angels: 3B Anthony Rendon, who has been on the injured list since May 3 with a left knee bruise, said Tuesday night he’s feeling “pretty good,” but isn’t sure when he’ll return. Manager Joe Maddon is hopeful that Rendon can return sometime during this weekend’s series at Boston. ... RHP Junior Guerra was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a strained right groin. Astros: RHP Jake Odorizzi is expected to throw live batting practice on Wednesday. He’s been on the injured list since April 24 with strained muscle in his right arm. ... LHP Framber Valdez, who has been out since fracturing his left ring finger on March 2, is expected to throw a bullpen in Houston this week before beginning a minor league rehab assignment. UP NEXT Los Angeles left-hander Andrew Heaney (1-2, 4.11 ERA) opposes José Urquidy (3-2, 3.51) when the series wraps up on Wednesday night. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLV and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero homered and drove in three runs and the Toronto Blue Jays took advantage of Atlanta's indecisive fielding in the eighth inning, rallying past the Braves 5-3 Tuesday night. Guerrero had three hits, including a tying single in a three-run eighth. Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his major league-leading 11th homer for Atlanta. Marcell Ozuna also connected. Toronto trailed 3-2 when Jonathan Davis led off the eighth with a double. Marcus Semien followed with a weak grounder to reliever A.J. Minter (1-1), who turned, hesitated and then threw too late to try to catch Davis returning to second base. A replay appeal by the Braves confirmed Davis slid back safely. A single by Bo Bichette loaded the bases before Guerrero’s single made it 3-all. With the bases still loaded, Teoscar Hernández hit a grounder to first baseman Freddie Freeman, who was off the bag. Freeman looked to the plate, paused and had no play with no fielder covering first. The play was ruled a run-scoring infield single for Hernández for a 4-3 lead. Jacob Webb’s walk to Cavan Biggio forced in another run. Trent Thornton (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh. Jordan Romano survived a stressful ninth to earn his first save. Romano gave up a single to Austin Riley with one out before walking pinch-hitter Pablo Sandoval with two outs. Ehire Adrianza’s flyball to left field ended the game. Guerrero's two-run homer off Bryse Wilson tied it at 2 in the sixth. Guerrero put his forefinger to his lips as he jogged around the bases, encouraging silence from the crowd of 21,688. Minutes later, Braves fans cheered when Ozuna's homer off Robbie Ray in the sixth gave Atlanta a 3-2 lead. The teams opened the three-game interleague series less than two weeks after the Blue Jays swept three games from the Braves in Dunedin, Florida. Wilson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett for the start as manager Brian Snitker created extra rest for his normal five starters. The right-hander allowed two runs in six innings. Ray set a season high with 10 strikeouts while giving up three runs on five hits, including two homers, in six innings. TRAINER’S ROOM Blue Jays: OF George Springer (right quad strain) could begin running on Thursday. He has been taking batting practice. ... RHP Anthony Castro (right forearm strain) is eligible to come off the 10-day IL but probably won't during the Atlanta series, according to manager Charlie Montoyo. ... The team is awaiting MRI results given RHP David Phelps (right lat strain). ... RHP Nate Pearson was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo and RHP Jeremy Beasley was recalled and active for the game. Braves: RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder inflammation) was to be evaluated after making his third rehab appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday night. ... RHP Tanner Roark, 34, signed a minor league contract. Roark was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on April 30 with a 6.43 ERA in one start and two relief appearances. Roark is 76-68 with a 3.85 ERA in nine seasons, including six with Washington. ... RHP Jay Flaa was claimed on waivers from the Baltimore Orioles and optioned to Gwinnett. UP NEXT LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (2-2, 3.31) will face Braves LHP Max Fried (1-1, 8.44) in Wednesday night's second game of the series. It will be the 10th day of the Blue Jays' 11-day, 10-game road trip. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Charles Odum, The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Mazeika got his second walkoff RBI in four career games with a fielder's choice grounder in the ninth inning, helping the banged-up New York Mets rally to beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight win. Baltimore led 2-1 entering the ninth after John Means outdueled Marcus Stroman in his first start since throwing a no-hitter last week. Mazeika pinch hit in the pitcher's spot with two on and one out against closer César Valdez and hit a grounder to first baseman Trey Mancini, whose throw home was a little high and too late to nab speedy Jonathan Villar as the former Oriole got a quick jump off third. Mazeika also plated the winning run Friday with a similar fielder's choice in the 10th inning of a 5-4 victory over Arizona. And he had a go-ahead RBI on Sunday when he drew a bases-loaded walk as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning. The 27-year-old third-string catcher still doesn't have a big league hit. The inning started with an apparent tying homer from Kevin Pillar that was overruled after an umpire meeting. Pillar hit Valdez's second pitch over the wall in the left-field corner, and third base umpire Roberto Ortiz signaled fair, drawing immediate disagreement from the Orioles. The umpire crew convened in the middle of the field and signaled foul ball after Pillar had finished rounding the bases. He returned from the dugout to continue his at-bat and ended up with a single, which was followed by Villar's single and a tying hit from Dominic Smith. Valdez (2-1) blew his third save in 11 chances. Jeurys Familia (1-0) dodged trouble in the eighth and got the win. Jeff McNeil spoiled Means' bid for a second straight no-hitter by leading off the first inning with a sharp single, but the Mets second baseman was lifted two innings later with body cramps. The Mets also lost Albert Almora Jr. in the eighth after the center fielder crashed viciously into the outfield wall trying to catch Austin Hays' long fly. That came hours after New York placed ace Jacob deGrom on the 10-day injured list with right side tightness. Lineup regulars Brandon Nimmo and J.D. Davis are also on the IL. Almora had Hays' drive in his mitt until he slammed face-first into the wall — the Mets unsuccessfully challenged that it was a catch — and Hays ended up with a triple. He later scored on Freddy Galvis' two-out bunt single for a 2-0 lead. Michael Conforto made it 2-1 with an RBI single off Tanner Scott in the eighth, but Pete Alonso grounded into an inning-ending double play. Means had five days of rest after no-hitting Seattle last week, when he threw a career-high 113 pitches in what was also his first complete game. He got a lighter workload Tuesday, throwing just 74 pitches over six innings with six hits allowed and three strikeouts. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said he wanted to limit the 28-year-old, a strategy made easier when Means' spot in the order came up with the bases loaded and one out against Stroman in the seventh. Hyde sent up lefty-hitting DJ Stewart to replace Means, prompting Mets manager Luis Rojas to pull Stroman for left-handed reliever Aaron Loup. Hyde countered with righty-hitting Pat Valaika, who drilled a tiebreaking sacrifice fly to the warning track in right-center. Loup then retired Cedric Mullins to end the threat with Baltimore ahead 1-0. Stroman was charged with one run in 6 1/3 innings, lowering his ERA to 2.01. He allowed four hits and two walks while striking out five, cruising into the seventh before loading the bases on two hits and an intentional walk. EARLY EXITS McNeil lined another hit in the third but pulled up midway between first and second as he went for a double — he would have been out by several steps even with a full effort. He appeared only in minor discomfort but was replaced at second base by José Peraza the next inning. McNeil's two hits lifted his average to .234 this season as he slowly pulls out of an early slump. Almora laid face-down on the warning track for more than a minute before picking himself up with the help of a trainer and walking off under his own power. He was 0 for 3 to drop his average to .048. The Mets did not provide an immediate update on his status. BATMAN RETURNS Former Mets ace Matt Harvey will face New York for the first time Wednesday since unceremoniously splitting with the team in a 2018 trade to Cincinnati. Harvey, now with the Orioles, returned to Citi Field with the Reds later that season but did not pitch. After struggling through stints with Cincinnati, the Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City, the 32-year-old has added a sinker and found success with Baltimore, going 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA in seven starts. TRAINER'S ROOM Orioles: Stewart (left hamstring strain) was held out of the starting lineup for a second straight day. Mets: DeGrom exited his start Sunday with right side tightness. He’s already resumed playing catch, but New York isn’t sure if he’ll be ready to return when he’s eligible May 20. ... Nimmo (left index finger bone bruise) is ready to begin hitting off high-velocity machines and is closer to returning than Davis (sprained left hand). ... RHP Sean Reid-Foley was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. UP NEXT Harvey will pitch against Mets RHP Taijuan Walker (2-1, 2.38). ___ Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jake Seiner, The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Nuggets will have home-court advantage for at least one playoff series. The Charlotte Hornets have a chance to play their way into the postseason. Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic each scored 30 points, and the Nuggets held off the Hornets 117-112 on Tuesday night to snap a two-game slide and clinch no worse than fourth place in the Western Conference. The win allows the Nuggets the option to rest players for the final three regular-season road games, but Porter has mixed feelings on that. “Well, you want to stay in rhythm, too,” Porter said. “And we have like a week off after the season to rest so I don't see a big need for it. It's up to (the team). If they want to avoid some crazy injury before the playoffs, then that's cool. But I don't feel a need body-wise.” Despite the loss, the Hornets clinched a spot in the play-in tournament by virtue of the Chicago Bulls’ loss to the Brooklyn Nets. That failed to ease the sting of a tough loss, according to Graham. “We have to figure out ways to close games,” Graham said. “... We don’t want to put our destiny in nobody else’s hands. We want to control our future. So I don’t like to think like that.” Jokic had 11 rebounds and six assists. Porter knocked down six 3-pointers as the Nuggets withstood a furious late rally led by Devonte Graham, who scored 19 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, including five 3-pointers. Jokic did most of his damage at the foul line, where he made 16 of 17 shots. Terry Rozier, who had 43 points in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, added 21 points for the Hornets. The Nuggets jumped all over the Hornets early, building a 33-13 lead behind Nokic and Porter, who combined for 24 points in the game's first nine minutes. But the Hornets would battle back to cut the lead to three at halftime with a lift off the bench from Graham, who returned after missing the last four games with knee soreness. Denver stretched its lead to 12 in the fourth quarter before Graham cut the lead to 107-106 with less than 2 minutes to play with a long 3. But Denver got a layup from JaMychal Green and a 3-pointer from Facundo Campazzo to pull away. “That’s the exciting thing about this team -- we have a lot of young stars and the future is bright,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. Graham finished 7 of 14 from 3-point range, making a couple of fadeaways from long distance. “Well, he looked fresh; he looked like Devonte," Hornets coach James Borrego said. “So, we’re going to need that moving forward. I thought he gave us an extreme lift. We probably wouldn’t have been in position without him.” Borrego said the Hornets will likely play more three-guard lineups until Miles Bridges is able to return from being in the league's health and safety protocols. TIP-INS Nuggets: Aaron Gordon had 17 points. ... Were outrebounded by the smaller Hornets 49-38. Hornets: Gordon Hayward (right foot sprain) and Cody Martin (left ankle sprain) remained out. .. P.J. Washington had another quiet double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. BORREGO BOUNCED Borrego was ejected for the first time in his NBA coaching career after disputing a call. It happened when LaMelo Ball's pass hit teammate Jalen McDaniels in the face and then sailed out of bounds. Officials initially ruled the ball went off a Nuggets player, but then quickly changed the call. Borrego walked on the court and said something to the official and was assessed two technical fouls and then tossed from the game. “I’m not going to get into it," Borrego said. "I think everybody knows I’m not getting into that right now. We’re all competitors, we’re all trying to win a game. We’re all battling our tail off right now.” UP NEXT Nuggets: At Timberwolves on Thursday night. Hornets: Host final regular-season game Thursday night against the Clippers. Steve Reed, The Associated Press