Why the Raptors are struggling against zone defences

In this edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down Toronto's pet plays against zone defences, what's behind their recent slump and how they'll be able to rebound down the stretch of the season.

Video Transcript

SAMSON FOLK: The Raptors are facing more zone than any other team in the NBA. Why? Because they've been pretty bad at dealing with it. Let's take a look at what happens when they succeed, why that happens, and why they've been failing a lot of the time lately.

Simply put, shooting beats zones. There's a reason that it's not the predominant type of defense running the MDA. And that's because most teams have enough shooting to counter it. But when you don't have a lot of shooting, feeding zones relies on quick, good, decision-making and timing or sequencing.

Despite zones being advertised as defenses with little motion, they actually have a lot of it. It just looks different. And by sequencing different cuts and screens together, you can pull zone defenders into places they don't want to be and make plays accordingly.

You can see they use the exact same zone buster for Gary as they do for Fred right here, only the defense responds a bit differently. And Gary makes the extra pass. It's really simple. A disguised flare screen where you leverage the gravity of a shooter. It should always generate a rotation or a close out.

The Nets playing the zone still. And now, [? Kash ?] says Leo, I got shots.

SAMSON FOLK: What most coaches at a bunch of different level of basketball will tell you is that you want to work the ball through the middle to beat a zone, find gaps, make cuts, all that kind of stuff. But what the Raptors are often trying to do is manipulate from the corners. And that's because they don't have a lot of shooters on the floor so they have to concentrate their advantages in one place.

And so they send their shooter to the corner with a screen against the zone. And they try and create an open shot or a two-man action. If it's just the shot, then that's great. But depending on how teams play it, there can be a slip to the rim or even a side pick and roll.

This is always dependent on how the defense plays it. But it's one of the best ways that the Raptors can guarantee a response from the defense. For example, you can see Kevin Love plays really aggressive to stop the corner jumper because he knows Jarrett Allen is behind him.

Boucher just makes a great shot. You need that shooter, that gravity to tug and pull the zone a little bit. Then you can start to mine the inside a little more. And this is the tough thing about zone without high-quality shooters. You can move the ball correctly, make the right plays. And for this Raptors team, they're still coming up empty.

Be it a top-notch rotation and block to erase the layup from Jarrett Allen or miss jumpers, the Raptors are doing the work with none of the payoff. And payoff is intrinsically tied to how much movement you can generate from a defense. If a defense isn't afraid of your outside shot, what makes them close out out of control?

If they're always closing out under control, how are you compromising the shell of the zone? The answer-- oftentimes, you aren't. So what recourse do these Raptors have? Well, you'll notice a lot of the time, defenses will set up a zone off of makes because it allows them to set up accordingly. But sometimes the Raptors can beat the zone down the floor and establish compromising positions by doing the early work.

Scottie Barnes doesn't usually command a double in the zone. But when he traps a guard under the basket, he can't. And since defenses aren't especially accustomed to doubling him, it's typically Siakam. Precious gets an easy cut to the bucket for a dunk.

Siakam can help offset these struggles by punching gaps that seem non-existent and teasing a bit more shooting out of himself. But a zone without supplementary shooting is a really hard thing for him to deal with. He's not a prolific pull-up shooter. And many of the best pull-up shooters can't pressure the rim like he can.

His skill tree is lacking a bit in the shooting department. And the Raptors have built a roster that's extremely reliant on three shooters. Two of which are out and the third, Gary Trent Jr., is shooting 27% from the floor over his last six games. This is the imbalance of the Raptors roster.

When Pascal was out to start the season, the Raptors relied on transition. And their halfcourt offense was significantly worse because they couldn't produce any rim pressure. That's what Pascal does. And now that Fred and OG are both out, unfortunately at the same time, the shooting has gone from the roster and especially when Gary is mired in this slump.

Malachi played admirably when he stepped into the starting lineup. He had 11 3's over his four starts. And he did so at 55%. But he's now injured indefinitely. This is just bad luck. And this is the tough part about it. I'm not sure that the Raptors, Nick Nurse and his coaching staff can design zone-busting plays that overcome the chasm and chop making that they currently face.

Teams, for the most part, have signed off on the idea that the Raptors can run their zone-busting plays to fruition. They can do as they please, but they aren't ending up in a made shot often enough to generate any type of change or movement from the zone.

They'd rather just sit there and wait to see if the shot goes in. And that's been a good plan for the defense, as a Raptor since returning from the All-Star break, are shooting a paltry 32% from 3. And considering the defenses are facing that want them to shoot, a lot of these are open as well.

Get healthy soon, gentlemen. I'm Samson Folk. This is "Spotlight" and thanks for tuning in.