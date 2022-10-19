Why the Raptors will be a problem for years to come

While several teams spent their offseason spending loads of money on upgrading their roster deficiencies, the Toronto Raptors chose a different path. Imman Adan explains why.

Video Transcript

[AUDIO LOGO]

IMMAN ADAN: The Toronto Raptors are ready to win now.

- Any questions?

IMMAN ADAN: I mean, kind of. Let's get into it. In a summer of blockbuster trades and blockbuster no trades, the Raptors have more or less stood pat and watched teams around them shore up and get better.

The Cavs and Hawks made big moves to avoid the play-in like last season and become Eastern Conference playoff locks. Both teams have promising young players and, in the case of the Cavs, a blue chip prospect in Evan Mobley. So while those teams made splashes, why did Toronto sit on their hands? Because they already have what those teams want, an All-NBA player in Pascal Siakam, an All-Star in Fred VanVleet, and their own blue chip prospect in Scottie Barnes. Toronto has grown championship pieces in-house and didn't have to trade away the farm to get them.

- And you know it.

IMMAN ADAN: So what's next for the Raptors? Well, follow me with this metaphor. If a championship is the goal at the end of a long season, then contending teams are near the finish line where second-tier teams are not that far behind but have a few hurdles up ahead. What are those hurdles for the Raptors, you ask?

Well, first let's examine what it takes to be a championship team. Though the path to a title may differ, every championship team has three similar characteristics, number one, a strong front office with solid winning culture, number two, a deep roster with key supporting pieces, and number three, your superstar.

In the last 20 years, nearly every single team who's gone on to win a championship had a player on first team All-NBA. You guys want to the exceptions to those rules? Kawhi Leonard in 2019. We all know he was a superstar. Dirk Nowitzki in 2011, superstar. And then you had your superstar-laden teams like the 2017 Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry-led Warriors or the 2014 Spurs. The one exception to this rule are the '04 Pistons who were superstarless.

So how do you get a superstar? Well, the way the NBA works, there are only three ways that you can truly get a superstar. You've got to be bad enough to draft one, possibly trade for one, or get him in free agency. But teams that are bad enough to draft a superstar are rarely ever good enough to win with that superstar. And even if you do have a superstar, it requires a certain level of growth and maturity in order for them to get to a point where they are able to win it all.

This is a common trope in the NBA. It's not a coincidence that Stephen Curry and LeBron James were both 27 when they won it all for the first time.

- A spectacular move!

IMMAN ADAN: Michael Jordan, arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, didn't win his first until age 28, neither did Shaquille O'Neal, Kevin Durant, or Isaiah Thomas. Hakeem Olajuwon, Wilt Chamberlain, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Garnett were all over the age of 30. It takes time.

With the knowledge it takes solid winning culture, an excellent supporting cast, and a superstar to go on and win it all, let's take a look at where the Raptors are at.

- Well, we wanted to win in Toronto. And we have won in Toronto! Yeah!

IMMAN ADAN: Having come off a title in 2019, the Raptors have a championship pedigree instilled in them. Never doubt the heart of a champion in the words of Alex Wong. That starts with Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster in the front office, all the way to Nick Nurse and the coaching staff. The Raptors' brass also has this shared vision and strong cohesion, which gives them their strong winning culture.

The next step is to build out a deep roster. To build out a roster, you need quite a few things. And for the Raptors, that starts with their strong development system.

- I didn't want to anywhere else. Like, when I went through my predraft process, I went to about 16 or 17 teams. And I told my agent right away, I want to play in Toronto. Like right after the workout, I told him that.

IMMAN ADAN: The Toronto Raptors' development system has become the envy of the NBA, where they are now not only able to develop their own picks but have also become a choice destination for undrafted guys and young guys alike hoping to work on their games.

And now onto the final piece, a superstar. In the season that shall not be named, the Raptors were able to be bad enough for just a short period of time that they were able to draft their hopeful potential superstar in reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes.

- Turning a corner, hello!

- Big time.

- Look at it right here. Oh, boy!

IMMAN ADAN: Scottie Barnes's size and athleticism and skill set makes him a really tantalizing prospect. Scottie has also proven that he can play on a winning team. Scottie Barnes is the first rookie since Derrick Rose to average 35 minutes a game on a playoff team. Fun fact, the only two other players to do that in the last 20 years Kirk Hinrich and Carmelo Anthony.

First, let me knock on wood. Let's say that Scottie Barnes doesn't ultimately become the number one option on a championship team. What do the Raptors do then? Well, they've really put themselves in a prime position to be able to trade for the piece, kind of becoming Masai Ujiri's calling card here.

The Raptors have a bevy of young talent. They're building this futuristic team with big and long forwards who can do a bit of everything, allowing them the option to consolidate some of those pieces and still trust that they have enough talent to contend at an elite level. According to Basketball Index, the Toronto Raptors were in the top 10 for defensive versatility of guys who played at least 1,500 minutes last season.

What also makes them uniquely primed to make a superstar trade if one comes up and still believe that they can remain competitive is that they have all of their future draft picks. No other team in the Eastern Conference expected to make the playoffs this year can claim the same. And just as important, the Raptors don't have a single bad contract on their books weighing them down. Ujiri and company have been very diligent in their signings and knowing when to move off players.

Even Kyle Lowry, celebrated as the greatest Raptor of all time, was moved in a sign-and-trade because the Raptors didn't see a fit with this team but also didn't want to have to pay a 35-plus year old point guard a significant portion of the cap.

- I'm the NBA champ now, baby.

IMMAN ADAN: Similarly, after the winningest season in Raptors history, the Raptors reportedly did not offer Serge Ibaka or Marc Gasol a contract, despite their great standing with the team, and decided to opt in to the season without the starting center. And we also held out one. But that's because they prioritized future flexibility.

- I think this team is definitely ready to get back to the Finals.

IMMAN ADAN: This offseason, the Raptors also prioritized flexibility, a luxury afforded to them because, as I've mentioned, they should feel like they have many of the blocks in place to be able to win now. Meanwhile, the Cavs haven't won a playoff game since 1998 without LeBron James. And the Hawks haven't won a championship in the city of Atlanta. So for those teams, this summer was about getting those building blocks. So in a summer of blockbuster trades, the Raptors were afforded the luxury to kick their feet up.

- [LAUGHS]

IMMAN ADAN: Because for Masai and Bobby, it isn't about a splashy headline or news that'll make the front page. It's about building as best you can from within, creating a core and a culture and having the patience to watch that grow because they know as these contending teams age out and these young teams lock themselves into their cores, the Raptors will still have all of their assets ready to strike.

[AUDIO LOGO]

