Why do the Pistons keep on beating the Raptors?

Imman Adan is joined by Jordan Hayles to reflect on another loss to Dwane Casey's Detroit Pistons and why this keeps on happening. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

Video Transcript

JORDAN HAYLES: Yeah.

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah. Yeah. So because we've been Raptor OGs from time, we've seen a lot of these. A lot of these heartbreakers.

JORDAN HAYLES: Yeah. It's annoying. It's really annoying to have to constantly go through these heartbreaking losses. But at the same time, it didn't used to be like this. Not all the time. We used to really own Detroit. We had master class moments against Detroit. Posterizers and all the kind of things against Detroit. And now, since Dwane Casey wants to be bitter, you know what I'm saying, and petty, he just wants to make an exception to beating us handedly. Well not necessarily, not always handily, but making a point to crush our spirits. You know what I'm saying?

IMMAN ADAN: Do you do you do you believe-- OK, so we're speaking to you right after the Raptors loss. Raptors lose by two points to the Pistons. After a valiant comeback, would you say? They fought hard. You and I were discussing it in the third, we were like, should we just record early?

JORDAN HAYLES: Right.

IMMAN ADAN: Should we just scrap this entirely? But they did have their comeback in the fourth. I think Boucher has dubbed it the fake comeback against the Detroit Pistons. He's joked about that on his podcast. Do you buy into the idea that there is a Dwane Casey or Raptors curse somewhere out there and we just need to find the antidote?

JORDAN HAYLES: I can't necessar-- I feel like it would be more of a curse if we never beat him since he left. That's a legit curse. But there was that one year where we did sweep him.

IMMAN ADAN: That team, though, see that's the thing. The 2020 Raptors team, I hate the bubble, I hate Pascal Siakam's groin injury and I hate the Game 7 against the Boston Celtics, but that team was special. You know? That team was so incredibly special. They were the only team good enough to really beat Dwane Casey. Now, a lot of people on Twitter joke about, well, Casey gets his guys up for these games. Right? They're sleeping the rest of the time, basically, and just awake for the Raptors. You can't really use that excuse because it kind of feels like every Raptors player wakes up for the Pistons game, too, but still never has enough. What do you think is there? What is blocking the Raptors from beating a team like the Detroit Pistons?

Story continues

JORDAN HAYLES: It's like how they always used to play down to their competition. I feel like that was a significant thing, whereas it's like, OK, you know that you're a much better team than this lowly team but you play down. You don't actually go on and execute and have the energy that you have for other top teams that you're actually competing against. So it's just like, why are you making yourself inferior to a lower team for no reason? You know what I'm saying?

And I feel like it's like a mental thing as well, too, because at this rate now you've been swept by them--

IMMAN ADAN: Three out of four years?

JORDAN HAYLES: So it's just like, so it's like, it's a mental thing. It's just like, OK, we need to be Detroit. You know what I'm saying? It's not just about beating Casey. Just like, OK, this team we legitimately have not been able to beat. We got to beat them. You know what I'm saying? So it's definitely a mental thing that they have to get over, but it's a matter of execution and just like kind of just overthinking it. Just play your game. You know what I'm saying?

IMMAN ADAN: Make your shots. And make your free throws.

JORDAN HAYLES: That's who. Please!

IMMAN ADAN: Make your free throws. The Raptors end up losing by two points and outside of the Precious missed free throw at the end, which of course, he did to hopefully secure the rebound and get two points there which was a smart move, outside of that, the Raptors missed, what, four free throws in the fourth quarter alone in a game they end up losing by just two points? Make your free throws.

JORDAN HAYLES: Yeah. Where's the discipline? Where's the discipline? Make your free throws. They are free.

IMMAN ADAN: Make your free throws. They're literally free. They're there for you to make. So enough about the Pistons game, I don't want to depress us entirely. But you know what, if we talk about the Raptors last couple of weeks, I feel like it's all depressing regardless of what we talk about. At least they lost tonight by two points and made it somewhat of a fun game instead of losing by 30 points.

JORDAN HAYLES: Right. Right.

IMMAN ADAN: Let me ask you about that, actually. What do you make of the Raptors losses recently? Because yes they beat the Nets, but those are the Long Island Nets. That's basically their G-League version of a team. It's without Kyrie Irving, without Kevin Durant, without Ben Simmons. Losing by what, 32 points I think it was to the Hornets, 30 points to the Pelicans, and 27 points to the Atlanta Hawks. What do you make of the Raptors doing that after really having a phenomenal January and February?

JORDAN HAYLES: You know, I hate to use a Casey-ism right now, because he always used to allude to the dog days of the season when you get into February and just like that stretch where it's just like, OK, it's just like kind of like a lull.

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah.

JORDAN HAYLES: Something must have happened during All-Star break where it's just like, all right, you're kind of relaxed, not necessarily have as much focus, you come back and it's just like where's the energy? You know what I'm saying? Even like going into the break, it's like, OK guys, you know what I'm saying? What's happening right now? And it's just like a loss of momentum. It's just one of those things that you can't necessarily explain, just like I don't know if guys need more practice in there or if it's just a matter of there is some fatigue somewhere. Maybe all of those heavy minutes from the starters are starting to have an effect because the energy is kind of brought down. You know what I mean?

It's a glaring difference in terms of the energy presentation from the win streak til the low street.

IMMAN ADAN: Right. Just to sort of add to your point there, I think when they had that win streak, everyone was looking at the schedule and seeing teams like the Bulls, like the Heat and like the Hawks prior to facing them, you're sort of gearing up for that game as well. And then this sort of down streak happens and you're facing teams that you assume that you're better than. You just beat the Hawks twice.

JORDAN HAYLES: Right.

IMMAN ADAN: There's no need-- reason that you can't beat them. Afterwards, the Hornets, the Pelicans, none of these are world beaters by any means. The Raptors are just not a good enough team to believe that they have a switch and that they can just turn it on in the fourth. We saw them do that tonight against the Pistons, but it's not something that they can consistently do and come out and pull out games. I also think, you mentioned it, the minutes, the wear and tear on guys as well. OG Anunoby hurt. Clearly, that explains his shooting. Fred VanVleet being out.

So I agree with you. I think it's a bit of the minutes, I think it's a bit of the team not really getting up for these games.