Why do Oklahomans keep getting robocalls?
Why do Oklahomans keep getting robocalls?
Why do Oklahomans keep getting robocalls?
The pitch clock has been the talk of the town since the beginning of spring training.
Through the additions of veteran players and seasoned coaches, the 2023 Blue Jays have crafted a singleness that everyone buys into.
Toronto Blue Jays fans have earned themselves a good reputation around Major League Baseball. A recent survey of fans voted Blue Jays supporters the fifth least annoying and 11th best-behaved in all of MLB. Fans of the New York Yankees, Toronto's division rival, have the distinction of being the most annoying and the worst behaved. Houston Astros shortstop Jose Altuve was named baseball's most annoying player by the survey of 999 fans. Despite retiring on Oct. 3, Chicago White Sox manager Tony L
George Springer hit a two-run homer as a Toronto Blue Jays split squad beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in spring training baseball action Thursday. Another Jays split squad was defeated 6-1 by Tampa Bay at the Rays' spring facility. Cavan Biggio also homered for the Jays in their win over Atlanta at their spring complex at Dunedin, Fla, Biggio's homer gave the Jays a 1-0 lead after three innings. Sam Hilliard homered in the top of the seventh for Atlanta to tie the game 1-1, but Springer replied in
MESA, Ariz. — Cody Bellinger had two RBIs, including a home run that kick-started Chicago's late run to pull ahead and away as the Cubs defeated Canada 11-7 on Wednesday. Down 4-3 after a scoreless fifth inning, Bellinger hit a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth. With the aid of a passed ball, a Nelson Maldonado RBI single and a wild pitch, Chicago scored three more in the seventh before adding another four runs in the eighth to go up 11-4. Damiano Palmegiani hit a three-run homer in the ninth
The two-time World Series winner couldn't find a major-league deal over the winter.
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Kala'i Rosario belted a three-run homer and Willi Castro slashed three hits as the Minnesota Twins had three R-B-I doubles in a 7-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in spring training baseball action on Wednesday. Matt Wallner opened the scoring in the fourth inning with a run-scoring double off Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. Castro added to the Twins' lead with a double in the fifth that scored Brooks Lee. Lee hit the Twins' third RBI double and Tyler White drove in another run wi
With a star-studded roster, the Dominican Republic is among the favorites in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball analysts deliver the second iteration of their mock draft for 2023!
Frankie Montas said Wednesday that his shoulder wasn't fully healthy when he was acquired by the New York Yankees at the trade deadline last season, but the right-handed starter said he tried to “push through” after joining his new team. Montas, who went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts last season after being obtained from Oakland, is recovering from shoulder surgery that will keep him from throwing until at least late May. “I was trying to push through,” Montas told reporters in his first comments since surgery two weeks earlier.
PHOENIX (AP) — Analytics say that Corey Seager was one of the hitters most hurt by infield shifts last season. Now that the defensive tactic has been restricted, the Texas Rangers slugger is having a huge spring training. The 28-year-old had eight hits in his first 18 spring training at-bats, including three homers and eight RBIs. Teams shifted Seager in about 93% of his plate appearances last season and he finished with a career-low .243 batting average. Seager signed a $325 million, 10-year in
The Marlins add two more steady, veteran contact hitters to the mix in spring training.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mark DeRosa finally got to make his managerial debut in the World Baseball Classic. DeRosa is guiding a United States team that's packed with considerable power as it defends its WBC title from 2017, the last version of the competition due to the pandemic. Among those on the roster are former MVPs Mookie Betts and Mike Trout. But the expected power was absent Wednesday night as the U.S. team was limited to four hits in a 5-1 exhibition loss to the San Francisco Giants in
Trout, a three-time MVP winner with the Angels, played against his Los Angeles teammates in Thursday's exhibition for Team USA.
The six-time Gold Glove outfielder may need to spend more time in the infield this season, a move he says will get him "back to my roots."
Yusei Kikuchi has a lot to prove to the Blue Jays after an uncharacteristically poor 2022 campaign.
Classic Condensed Game: Robbie Glendinning and Robbie Perkins each hit a three-run homer to help lead Australia to an 8-7 victory over Korea
The former Red Sox and Blue Jays outfielder made an instant impact in the Royals’ blowout win over the White Sox in Cactus League play.
If you drive to Globe Life Park in Arlington, here’s what to know about parking and what it costs.
In his first spring training as the Angels' full-time manager, Phil Nevin is hoping to instill a winning attitude with the players.