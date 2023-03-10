Why do Oklahomans keep getting robocalls?

Associated Press

Frankie Montas said Wednesday that his shoulder wasn't fully healthy when he was acquired by the New York Yankees at the trade deadline last season, but the right-handed starter said he tried to “push through” after joining his new team. Montas, who went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts last season after being obtained from Oakland, is recovering from shoulder surgery that will keep him from throwing until at least late May. “I was trying to push through,” Montas told reporters in his first comments since surgery two weeks earlier.