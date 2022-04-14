Why OG Anunoby is the Raptors' X-factor vs. 76ers

On this episode of Spotlight, Samson Folk looks at why forward OG Anunoby could be a difference-maker for the Raptors in their upcoming playoff series vs. the 76ers.

Video Transcript

- OG with a power move over top, Jimmy Butler.

SAMSON FOLK: OG Anunoby didn't have the star leap that many people wanted, but that doesn't mean he can't help swing a playoff series for the underdog Raptors. He's perfectly equipped to enhance everything the Raptors want to do on both sides of the ball. And we'll get to see his value and his impact go way up in a playoff context.

Let's start on the defensive side of things, because most people are aware of OG's prowess on that end. He can punch a hole in any offensive game plan by locking down stars in isolation and blowing up action after action above the break. If the Raptors decide to put Anunoby on Harden, he can take away the rim in isolation, hunt his dribble four turnovers, and recover in space to contest step-back jumpers.

When they no doubt run pick-and-roll actions with Embiid, Anunoby is as good as it gets switching onto bigs in a pinch. The Raptors can still maintain their health principles on Embiid to overload, but they won't have to scram switch.

Raptors defense will always be defined by their chaos. But if Anunoby is on the ball, defensive chaos gets to be more controlled. He can funnel talented players into tougher positions. Gambles become less risky without losing any reward for teammates.

And in addition to that, his court coverage is tremendous.

- Denied by OG. Oh, my.

SAMSON FOLK: He's not quite at Siakam's level, but it's great. He'll help protect the rim in help side when he's the low man. And he will play make to put the Raptors in transition, stopping stars, mitigating set actions, and moving teams further down the shot clock, and doing everything in between.

He's going to be huge on defense.

- Pascal out on the run, up top, OG. Here we go!

SAMSON FOLK: And offensively, he's the exact starring role guy that typically pops off in the playoffs. He's not a primary initiator who you're going to give 70 possessions and touches to to run your offense, but he can certainly dominate against tilted defenses and in single coverage.

Story continues

Let's take this for example. Jarrett Allen is widely considered to be a top tier rim protector. Some even rate him above the likes of Joel Embiid. And here Anunoby is outfoxing him off the bounce. Just because Anunoby didn't make a huge star jump doesn't mean he doesn't absolutely shred guys from time to time.

- Bowling him over right there.

SAMSON FOLK: He has the ability to pop off from play to play. He was the Raptors' highest usage post up player this season, leading them in touches, points scored, and assists out of the post. So he has something to fall back on. His playmaking numbers on drives have always popped, and they do so on film as well.

He's been a dynamite catch-and-shoot player from downtown for years, usually registering 40%-plus. He can set screens and roll downhill. He's a terror in transition. I mean, let's look at his teammate for a frame of reference. During the Raptors' championship run, Siakam stole away in transition for easy baskets into Garner post ups on Smalls. Anunoby can do the same.

Everything that the 76ers want to pack up and not have to worry about while they're loading up on the likes of Pascal Siakam, that's what Anunoby is doing. And we can illustrate his passive impact really easily with a staple of the Raptors' playbook. Rewind to game two of the series against the Celtics, and they run horn flex. That's an easy basket for Anunoby, even in contested airspace, because he's a tremendous finisher at the bucket.

Fast-forward to this season, and four of the Raptors' five best players are involved in this action. Horn flex down. So the Raptors run a flex screen out of horns and Fred Gossett in the coming off of a down screen. They funnel into a pick-and-roll. Fred hits Pascal in the short roll. OG's gravity keeps Powell out of the dunker spot. And Scottie gets a dunk.

OG's presence on the block dropped Lillard lower and opened up Fred for a 3, even though he didn't take it. His presence opens up a lot of stuff passively. And obviously, we saw a basic flex screen already create a bucket in a tough playoff series.

OG only played six games post All-Star break. The Raptors have been missing this passive impact. Despite people wanting to label OG as a 3 and D guy, he isn't. He is far more diverse than that. 40% of his baskets are unassisted. He gets to the rim off his own dribble. And they run post-up actions through him all the time.

It might be awkward creation, but awkward creation is still creation. It doesn't have to look a certain way. It just has to end up a certain way. In the Raptors offense that attacks mismatches and is this Frankenstein's monster of offensive process, OG is part and parcel of that process.

He adds diversity. He adds dynamism. And that's what he'll be doing in this playoff series. Get ready for him to show off in small ways and big ones.

This is "Spotlights." I'm Samson Folk. And thanks for tuning in.

[MUSIC PLAYING]