Why OG Anunoby is the Raptors' X-factor vs. 76ers

On this episode of Spotlight, Samson Folk looks at why forward OG Anunoby could be a difference-maker for the Raptors in their upcoming playoff series vs. the 76ers.

Video Transcript

- OG with a power move over top, Jimmy Butler.

SAMSON FOLK: OG Anunoby didn't have the star leap that many people wanted, but that doesn't mean he can't help swing a playoff series for the underdog Raptors. He's perfectly equipped to enhance everything the Raptors want to do on both sides of the ball. And we'll get to see his value and his impact go way up in a playoff context.

Let's start on the defensive side of things, because most people are aware of OG's prowess on that end. He can punch a hole in any offensive game plan by locking down stars in isolation and blowing up action after action above the break. If the Raptors decide to put Anunoby on Harden, he can take away the rim in isolation, hunt his dribble four turnovers, and recover in space to contest step-back jumpers.

When they no doubt run pick-and-roll actions with Embiid, Anunoby is as good as it gets switching onto bigs in a pinch. The Raptors can still maintain their health principles on Embiid to overload, but they won't have to scram switch.

Raptors defense will always be defined by their chaos. But if Anunoby is on the ball, defensive chaos gets to be more controlled. He can funnel talented players into tougher positions. Gambles become less risky without losing any reward for teammates.

And in addition to that, his court coverage is tremendous.

- Denied by OG. Oh, my.

SAMSON FOLK: He's not quite at Siakam's level, but it's great. He'll help protect the rim in help side when he's the low man. And he will play make to put the Raptors in transition, stopping stars, mitigating set actions, and moving teams further down the shot clock, and doing everything in between.

He's going to be huge on defense.

- Pascal out on the run, up top, OG. Here we go!

SAMSON FOLK: And offensively, he's the exact starring role guy that typically pops off in the playoffs. He's not a primary initiator who you're going to give 70 possessions and touches to to run your offense, but he can certainly dominate against tilted defenses and in single coverage.

Let's take this for example. Jarrett Allen is widely considered to be a top tier rim protector. Some even rate him above the likes of Joel Embiid. And here Anunoby is outfoxing him off the bounce. Just because Anunoby didn't make a huge star jump doesn't mean he doesn't absolutely shred guys from time to time.

- Bowling him over right there.

SAMSON FOLK: He has the ability to pop off from play to play. He was the Raptors' highest usage post up player this season, leading them in touches, points scored, and assists out of the post. So he has something to fall back on. His playmaking numbers on drives have always popped, and they do so on film as well.

He's been a dynamite catch-and-shoot player from downtown for years, usually registering 40%-plus. He can set screens and roll downhill. He's a terror in transition. I mean, let's look at his teammate for a frame of reference. During the Raptors' championship run, Siakam stole away in transition for easy baskets into Garner post ups on Smalls. Anunoby can do the same.

Everything that the 76ers want to pack up and not have to worry about while they're loading up on the likes of Pascal Siakam, that's what Anunoby is doing. And we can illustrate his passive impact really easily with a staple of the Raptors' playbook. Rewind to game two of the series against the Celtics, and they run horn flex. That's an easy basket for Anunoby, even in contested airspace, because he's a tremendous finisher at the bucket.

Fast-forward to this season, and four of the Raptors' five best players are involved in this action. Horn flex down. So the Raptors run a flex screen out of horns and Fred Gossett in the coming off of a down screen. They funnel into a pick-and-roll. Fred hits Pascal in the short roll. OG's gravity keeps Powell out of the dunker spot. And Scottie gets a dunk.

OG's presence on the block dropped Lillard lower and opened up Fred for a 3, even though he didn't take it. His presence opens up a lot of stuff passively. And obviously, we saw a basic flex screen already create a bucket in a tough playoff series.

OG only played six games post All-Star break. The Raptors have been missing this passive impact. Despite people wanting to label OG as a 3 and D guy, he isn't. He is far more diverse than that. 40% of his baskets are unassisted. He gets to the rim off his own dribble. And they run post-up actions through him all the time.

It might be awkward creation, but awkward creation is still creation. It doesn't have to look a certain way. It just has to end up a certain way. In the Raptors offense that attacks mismatches and is this Frankenstein's monster of offensive process, OG is part and parcel of that process.

He adds diversity. He adds dynamism. And that's what he'll be doing in this playoff series. Get ready for him to show off in small ways and big ones.

This is "Spotlights." I'm Samson Folk. And thanks for tuning in.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 76ers star Joel Embiid says Raptors play 'recklessly'

    It sounds like Raptors coach Nick Nurse is even developing players on opposing teams now.

  • NBA bet: Large bet comes in on 76ers to beat Raptors in first round

    One of the most popular upset picks in the first round of the NBA playoffs is the Toronto Raptors over the Philadelphia 76ers.

  • 2022 NBA first-round playoff previews: (2) Memphis Grizzlies vs. (7) Minnesota Timberwolves

    The Western Conference’s second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies and seventh-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves meet in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Minnesota beat the L.A. Clippers in the play-in tournament.

  • Georges Niang on Joel Embiid: He’s going to show you why he should have won MVP

    Kyle Neubeck: Niang on Joel Embiid and the MVP battle: "If he doesn't win it, he's going to show you why he should have won it" Source: Twitter @KyleNeubeck What's the buzz on Twitter? Henry Abbott @ TrueHoop The 76ers have their hands full with the ...

  • Analyst sees shift in Biden's additional military aid to Ukraine

    STORY: John Spencer, a retired U.S. Army major and expert on urban warfare at the Madison Policy Forum think tank, said he was excited to see that the United States was sending artillery and artillery rounds.“In this phase, I think it is a shift in policy, say, absolutely we recognize that Ukraine needs the ability to fight Russia in the open and prevent basically their loss in Eastern Ukraine, right?... I think this is a shift in policy and recognizing the tools that are needed -- that's different, for sure,” he told Reuters.The new security assistance package, according to the Defense Department, includes 11 Mi-17 helicopters that had been earmarked for Afghanistan before the U.S.-backed government collapsed and 18 155mm howitzers, along with counter-artillery radars and 200 armored personnel carriers.“A Howitzer is a very large artillery round that when it impacts, it can really hurt a military formation even inside of a tank...And that's what Ukrainians need at this moment. They need to destroy the Russian convoys before they even get to the cities or near to locations they want to take,” Spencer said.This was the first time howitzers have been provided to Ukraine by the United States.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Zetterlund, Bahl score 1st NHL goals as Devils down Coyotes

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Fabian Zetterlund and Kevin Bahl got their first career goals and New Jersey scored twice in the final minute of the second period, sending the Devils to a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tomas Tatar and Jesper Boqvist scored 22 seconds apart late in the second for a 4-2 lead. Yegor Sharangovich scored twice in the final five minutes and added an assist as the Devils won their second straight after breaking a five-game losing streak with a victory Sa

  • What's going on with James Harden?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Roslovic scores 3, Columbus beats Detroit 5-4 in OT

    DETROIT (AP) — Jack Roslovic had three goals, including the winner at 3:19 of overtime, and added an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 Saturday night. The Red Wings got goals from Dylan Larkin and Jakub Vrána, his second of the game, in the final few minutes of regulation to tie the game at 4-4. Roslovic gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 13:14 of the first period before Vrana tied it at 13:41 of the second when he scored on a breakaway. He skated around defenseman

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Golden Knights' resurgence is bad news for Western Conference contenders

    The Kings have left the door wide open for the Golden Knights, much to the dismay of the contenders in the West.

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Shaq walks back prediction that 76ers will sweep Raptors

    Shaquille O'Neal is going to feel the wrath of Toronto Raptors fans.