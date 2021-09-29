Why do some missing person cases receive more attention?

The Canadian Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Waddle is getting used to the differences between college football and the NFL. In the pros, everybody is fast. And football as a profession demands much more time than the few-hours-a-day commitment that was built around college classes. Another change from college to now: At Alabama, he never was part of a losing streak. Waddle is proving to be a quick study with the Miami Dolphins; the rookie wide receiver not only leads the team in receptions with 22 through