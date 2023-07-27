This is why you may have noticed more dead seagulls on the road
This is why you may have noticed more dead seagulls on the road
This is why you may have noticed more dead seagulls on the road
Sinéad O’Connor‘s death did not take place under suspicious circumstances, London police said in a statement Thursday. Metropolitan police said they responded to a report Wednesday of an unresponsive woman in a London home. When they arrived, the Grammy-winning singer and musician, 56, was dead and could not be revived, per CNN. “It is with […]
Alicia Navarro, 18, shows up at a police station in Montana more than 1,000 miles from her home.
Hogan's third engagement comes more than a year after he and Daily first began dating
PERTH, Australia — After a wild night in Perth, the Canadian women's soccer team returned to its training base in Melbourne on Thursday to prepare for what is now a do-or-die match against Australia at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Hours after landing, seventh-ranked Canada found itself in a Group B logjam thanks to No. 40 Nigeria's 3-2 upset win over No. 10 Australia in the final game of the day. With one round of games remaining, it's all up for grabs in Group B. Olympic champion Canada could fi
Jose Colon/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesKYIV—The Kupiansk and Lyman axis of eastern Ukraine is rapidly spiraling into one of the hottest flashpoints of the war. The Ukrainian military reports that Russia has packed the region with more than 100,000 soldiers and 900 tanks—almost as many as the USSR deployed during the occupation of Afghanistan.For some on the front line, it’s a sign that Vladimir Putin is desperate for a chink of light in his disastrous war.“Putin has to sell at least some vict
Melania Trump felt betrayed and disappointed by an array of friends, aides, and select Trump family members, according to The New York Times.
And a thong-baring micro-minidress, because of course.
The 67-year-old actress then showed off her white platform boots with decapitated Barbie doll heads inside while speaking on the talk show "The View."
Follow the latest news in Trumpworld as former president’s legal battles heat up amid 2024 primary race
A video of the seemingly tense moment surfaced online this week
It's "a very sad state," Andrew Weissmann told MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell.
The Angels are all-in with Shohei Ohtani. They proved it by trading two of their best prospects to the White Sox for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez.
Trump's former fixer speculated his ex-boss is freaking out as legal heat intensifies and a third indictment looms.
Footage filmed in May in Bakhmut shows Russian soldiers running away as Ukrainian military commanders laugh at them.
Anton Cherepennikov, 40, the founder of IT company ICS Holding, was found dead in his office in Moscow, according to local reports.
Yulia told CNN her son lasted just three weeks on the frontline; the Russian defense ministry later recorded his death as the day he left prison.
Ron DeSantis has been having a hard time out on the campaign trail lately convincing Republican voters that he should be their presidential nominee, and the Walt Disney Company isn’t about to make things any easier for the Florida governor. As dictated by federal court schedules, the Bob Iger-run media conglomerate filed its response today […]
Megan Fox is so strong wearing a naked dress in new Instagram photos. The actress has worked with trainer Harley Pasternak doing a “five-factor" workout.
It’s common with a lot of cancers.
California prosecutors charged eight people suspected of defrauding millions from the state by recycling aluminum cans and plastic bottles smuggled from Arizona.