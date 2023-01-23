Why do the Leafs lose to undermanned lineups?
The Toronto Maple Leafs have a bad habit of losing to weakened opponents, most recently to a Montreal Canadiens lineup featuring multiple AHL call-ups and the rebuilding Arizona Coyotes.
Ilya Samsonov is putting in consistently impressive performances in net for the Maple Leafs and while Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe has favoured a tandem with Matt Murray through the regular season, he should put his trust in Samsonov as the Leafs number one goaltender in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
"Weight will change, but evil people will remain evil," the former tennis star said.
Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy had an epic duel when Hurts played for Oklahoma and Purdy was at Iowa State. They will meet again on Sunday, this time with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.
Beyoncé was back in action Saturday, performing at luxury hotel Atlantis the Royal in Dubai, the music superstar's first concert since 2018.
The content creator took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her belly before and after giving birth.
TORONTO — As workers in Toronto's Financial District scurry through the Brookfield Place food court on their lunch breaks, the darkened Starbucks at the space's far end looms large. The coffee shop's stainless steel coffee machines have sat lifeless and its shelves empty since the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the building's denizens to work from home. Adjacent to the Starbucks, a closed Marché's is boarded up, but lines snake in front of McDonald's and Jimmy The Greek, and the building's property ow
Alex Ovechkin certainly has a lot of helpers. Only Wayne Gretzky with 894 has more goals than Ovechkin’s 810, of which only 40 have been unassisted. Setting up the greatest-goal scorer of this generation and perhaps one day hockey’s best is an art — one that has been crafted and perfected over Ovechkin’s 18-year career in North America by a growing list of Washington Capitals cohorts.
Canadian dividend stocks will remain in the limelight this year amid the above-average market volatility. The post Top Canadian Dividend Stocks Yielding over 5% in January 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Rem Pitlick completed the Montreal Canadiens' comeback with a goal in overtime to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 at the Bell Centre on Saturday.
Winnipeg Jets (31-16-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (22-18-6, fifth in the Central Division)Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Winnipeg Jets after Matt Duchene's two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Predators' 5-3 win.Nashville is 4-6-3 against the Central Division and 22-18-6 overall. The Predators have committed 201 total penalties (4.4 per game) to rank eighth in NHL play.Winnipeg is 31-16-1 overall
The 42-year-old inmate was pronounced dead Saturday morning at California State Prison, Sacramento in Folsom.
Bobby McMann has made the most of his opportunity since being called up from the Marlies to play on Toronto’s third line alongside Pierre Engvall and David Kampf. The 26-year-old's speed and size have stood out in the five Maple Leafs games he's dressed for in January, leading some to suggest Sheldon Keefe should consider McMann playoff ready.
Sylvester Stallone is synonymous with the boxing series, but he won't turn up in Creed III.
The Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will meet for the first time this year on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 to decide on the next interest rate hike. See: 2023's Housing Correction Could...
The shooting suspect behind the deadly Monterey Park tragedy was disarmed by two "heroes" at a second nearby dance studio, authorities said Sunday.
The luxury shoe brand is committed to reducing their carbon footprint with the help of beLEAF. The future of fashion is synonymous with sustainability and many brands have been taking major strides to keep up with the industry’s evolution, one of which is Alexandre Birman. The luxury shoe company has just released a new capsule collection of glorious stilettos, each made of beLEAF— a leather alternative made from from Elephant Ear plants produced by an organic tannery in Brazil called Nova Kaeru.
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: How to find USA Network | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App | Watch on USA Network | Get the NBC Sports App […]
Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this
BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player