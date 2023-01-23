Why do the Leafs lose to undermanned lineups?

Town & Country

The luxury shoe brand is committed to reducing their carbon footprint with the help of beLEAF. The future of fashion is synonymous with sustainability and many brands have been taking major strides to keep up with the industry’s evolution, one of which is Alexandre Birman. The luxury shoe company has just released a new capsule collection of glorious stilettos, each made of beLEAF— a leather alternative made from from Elephant Ear plants produced by an organic tannery in Brazil called Nova Kaeru.