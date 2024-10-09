Why Lamar Jackson's dominance will continue in Week 6

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Tera Roberts explain why fantasy managers should roll with the Baltimore QB in Week 6.

Video Transcript

Quarterbacks in general have had their ups and down this season but not Lamar Jackson.

He has finished as a top 10 quarterback in every game this season.

Even in tough matchups against Kansas City Dallas and Buffalo against Washington, it'll be a pick your poison situation.

It is tough to predict the exact stats here because we could see another 300 passing guard performance from Jackson or we could get 100 rushing yards on the ground.

Maybe both.

I don't know, but either way Jackson will finish as a top three quarterback this week putting on a show and proving to Jane Daniels that Lamar Jackson is still the one to beat her.