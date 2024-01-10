Advertisement

Why Kevin Durant's frustration - real or not - is justified | Good Word with Goodwill

Vincent Goodwill
·Senior NBA reporter

Yahoo Sports NBA writer Vincent Goodwill discuss the recent comments by the Phoenix Suns superstar, his frustration around media coverage and the team’s struggles this season. Hear the full conversation on “Good Word with Goodwill”, and subscribe to Ball Don’t Lie on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.