Why Juancho Hernangomez is a fit with the starters

On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles, Miles discusses why Juancho Hernangomez could be a seamless fit with the Raptors' starters. Listen to the full podcast on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on YouTube.

Video Transcript

AMIT MANN: OK, you mentioned Gary. And that was one of the topics I wanted to ask you about because right now, you got Juancho in there again. Who knows what happens tonight? But it's been an interesting transition to seeing Juancho in there versus Gary Trent, Jr. for a few reasons. But I guess, do you like the idea of Juancho being the starting shooting guard versus Gary?

You kind of mentioned it a little bit already. But if you're Coach CJ Miles now, and you're looking at the Raptors' starting lineup, would you suggest or think that maybe Juancho is a better person to start versus Gary for some of the reasons that you've kind of already said?

CJ MILES: I mean, so it's hard not to think about what I know and what I've heard Nick say also and the reasons why he's been doing and moving things. But I look at it as right now, watching him play, yes, I don't mind Juancho starting because of what he brings. The ball moves, pops, catch-and-shoot, inter-dribble, handoff.

And that's not a disrespect to Gary because I need Gary to be Gary also. But I think they get the most out of-- you get the most out of both of those players when one's starting and Gary's coming off the bench. Juancho starting and come off the bench because he gets to be with Pascal, OG, Freddy. And all of his strengths, which are catching, shooting, a little bit of cutting, ball movement are highlighted even higher level.

Gary Trent, who is a scorer, who can score the ball in a billion ways--

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

CJ MILES: --those things are highlighted off the bench because now I get to put him in so many different positions. He doesn't have to wait as much. He doesn't have to play off guys as much. And I can really get him rolling. And that can, like I said before, buy me time for those starters with not having them play 38 minutes every night, 40 minutes every night when I've got a punch coming off that bench.

Story continues

But also, I heard Nick say, the other thing he's doing is, if Gary's not going to play a little bit harder defensively for me, then it's going to be a little different. And I think that's just motivation from Nick. I think it's just a little tap to let you know-- same with Scottie-- it's not given. This is not promised.

AMIT MANN: Yeah, sure.

CJ MILES: He's trying to get the most out of everybody.

AMIT MANN: Nick always has a way of like-- he gives-- there's a grace period at the beginning of the season. Then around close to December, which is where we kind of are, he just makes a change. And he's like, all right, playtime's over. It's time to go.

And he'll do something like this, or the rotation will go down to like seven people or something like that. And after the game, last game where Gary came off the bench, he was asked about how Gary played. He's like, he had 14 and 7. I'll take that every day.

The 7 is interesting to me because Juancho, over his last four games-- mind you, he is 6' 9". He is averaging 7.5 rebounds per game over the last four. The Raptors, on the season, they are 27th in defensive rebounding. Over these last four games, they are 15th, OK?

And defensive rebounding has been a weakness for this team for many years. It's part of their defensive schemes. But having another 6' 9" guy in there does help, especially-- I mean, we've got to give Juancho his props here, is that he came in, new team, off a very busy offseason. And slowly but surely, he is getting those defensive principles down.

He is not by any means an isolation defender. Personally, you're wanting to put like an OG, a Pascal-- he doesn't really fit that mold where you're going to switch him onto everybody. But he is getting the important parts of the defense down when it comes to rotating, hedging, recovering, filling up spaces, blocking shots at the rim, being a rim protector in his own way. He is doing that.

And again, I think about-- what do you want from a starting lineup? You want shooting, passing, rebounding, cutting, an isolation scorer, some floor spacing. And you could argue that Juancho does more of those buckets than Gary. And it's not to say that he's better, but it's like-- it's just different skill sets, right?

CJ MILES: It is.

AMIT MANN: And Gary, he's kind of being reduced, to some degree, in the starting lineup as a catch-and-shoot guy. Well, why not just let Juancho do it, right?

CJ MILES: No. I agree with you 1,000%. Let him do it. And then let Gary come off the bench and be everything that he is. Give him so much freedom. Even if it cuts his minutes down by seven, if he goes from-- I don't know how many minutes he plays. And say he plays 30, 34, and it gets him down to 28, but he gets 18 shots, a bunch of plays ran for him, real activity, and he's averaging, like you said, between 14 and 18 and 7--

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

CJ MILES: What are we complaining about?

AMIT MANN: Mm-hmm.