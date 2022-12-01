Why Juancho Hernangomez is a fit with the starters

On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles, Miles discusses why Juancho Hernangomez could be a seamless fit with the Raptors' starters. Listen to the full podcast on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on YouTube.

Video Transcript

AMIT MANN: OK, you mentioned Gary. And that was one of the topics I wanted to ask you about because right now, you got Juancho in there again. Who knows what happens tonight? But it's been an interesting transition to seeing Juancho in there versus Gary Trent, Jr. for a few reasons. But I guess, do you like the idea of Juancho being the starting shooting guard versus Gary?

You kind of mentioned it a little bit already. But if you're Coach CJ Miles now, and you're looking at the Raptors' starting lineup, would you suggest or think that maybe Juancho is a better person to start versus Gary for some of the reasons that you've kind of already said?

CJ MILES: I mean, so it's hard not to think about what I know and what I've heard Nick say also and the reasons why he's been doing and moving things. But I look at it as right now, watching him play, yes, I don't mind Juancho starting because of what he brings. The ball moves, pops, catch-and-shoot, inter-dribble, handoff.

And that's not a disrespect to Gary because I need Gary to be Gary also. But I think they get the most out of-- you get the most out of both of those players when one's starting and Gary's coming off the bench. Juancho starting and come off the bench because he gets to be with Pascal, OG, Freddy. And all of his strengths, which are catching, shooting, a little bit of cutting, ball movement are highlighted even higher level.

Gary Trent, who is a scorer, who can score the ball in a billion ways--

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

CJ MILES: --those things are highlighted off the bench because now I get to put him in so many different positions. He doesn't have to wait as much. He doesn't have to play off guys as much. And I can really get him rolling. And that can, like I said before, buy me time for those starters with not having them play 38 minutes every night, 40 minutes every night when I've got a punch coming off that bench.

But also, I heard Nick say, the other thing he's doing is, if Gary's not going to play a little bit harder defensively for me, then it's going to be a little different. And I think that's just motivation from Nick. I think it's just a little tap to let you know-- same with Scottie-- it's not given. This is not promised.

AMIT MANN: Yeah, sure.

CJ MILES: He's trying to get the most out of everybody.

AMIT MANN: Nick always has a way of like-- he gives-- there's a grace period at the beginning of the season. Then around close to December, which is where we kind of are, he just makes a change. And he's like, all right, playtime's over. It's time to go.

And he'll do something like this, or the rotation will go down to like seven people or something like that. And after the game, last game where Gary came off the bench, he was asked about how Gary played. He's like, he had 14 and 7. I'll take that every day.

The 7 is interesting to me because Juancho, over his last four games-- mind you, he is 6' 9". He is averaging 7.5 rebounds per game over the last four. The Raptors, on the season, they are 27th in defensive rebounding. Over these last four games, they are 15th, OK?

And defensive rebounding has been a weakness for this team for many years. It's part of their defensive schemes. But having another 6' 9" guy in there does help, especially-- I mean, we've got to give Juancho his props here, is that he came in, new team, off a very busy offseason. And slowly but surely, he is getting those defensive principles down.

He is not by any means an isolation defender. Personally, you're wanting to put like an OG, a Pascal-- he doesn't really fit that mold where you're going to switch him onto everybody. But he is getting the important parts of the defense down when it comes to rotating, hedging, recovering, filling up spaces, blocking shots at the rim, being a rim protector in his own way. He is doing that.

And again, I think about-- what do you want from a starting lineup? You want shooting, passing, rebounding, cutting, an isolation scorer, some floor spacing. And you could argue that Juancho does more of those buckets than Gary. And it's not to say that he's better, but it's like-- it's just different skill sets, right?

CJ MILES: It is.

AMIT MANN: And Gary, he's kind of being reduced, to some degree, in the starting lineup as a catch-and-shoot guy. Well, why not just let Juancho do it, right?

CJ MILES: No. I agree with you 1,000%. Let him do it. And then let Gary come off the bench and be everything that he is. Give him so much freedom. Even if it cuts his minutes down by seven, if he goes from-- I don't know how many minutes he plays. And say he plays 30, 34, and it gets him down to 28, but he gets 18 shots, a bunch of plays ran for him, real activity, and he's averaging, like you said, between 14 and 18 and 7--

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

CJ MILES: What are we complaining about?

AMIT MANN: Mm-hmm.

Latest Stories

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Canadian Rhian Wilkinson resigns as coach of NWSL's Thorns after being cleared of misconduct

    Canadian Rhian Wilkinson announced she was stepping down as head coach of the NWSL champion Portland Thorns on Friday. Wilkinson was recently cleared of misconduct following a league investigation into a relationship with one of her players. However, the Baie D'Urfe, Que., native said in a statement posted to Twitter that the players still asked her to step down, and she agreed. Wilkinson added that players found out about the investigation before she could tell them, and that "the narrative reg

  • DeGrom's deal with Rangers could be worth $222M for 6 years

    Jacob deGrom's $185 million, five-year contract with Texas includes a pair of conditional options, one that protects the Rangers against an arm injury and another that would make the deal worth $222 million over six seasons if he is remains a top pitcher at the end of 2027. The deal agreed to Friday with the two-time Cy Young Award winner includes salaries of $30 million next year, $40 million each in 2024 and '25, $38 million in 2026 and $37 million in 2027. DeGrom's $37 million average annual

  • Raptors president Masai Ujiri reveals inspiration behind 'vision 6-foot-9'

    The Toronto Raptors' identity is well-known around the NBA, and the mastermind behind the operation has given some insight into the inspiration behind his jumbo-sized rosters.

  • Béatrice Lamarche captures speed skating silver, Canada's 10th Four Continents medal

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with silver in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. On Friday, the 24-year-old earned bronze in the w

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies past 76ers, 117-109

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points and eight rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and four blocks — one in the closing minute — and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-109 on Friday night. Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points to help Memphis win for third time in four games. Joel Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Philadelpia. Tobias Harris added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Shake Milton had 17 points and six assists. The Grizzlies led

  • AP source: Mariners close to acquiring Brewers' Kolten Wong

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are close to completing a deal to acquire second baseman Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Jesse Winker and Canadian infielder Abraham Toro, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person confirmed to The Associated Press an agreement was reached Friday pending a medical review. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been officially announced by either team. The Athletic first reporte

  • Falcons TE Kyle Pitts out for the season with knee injury

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is done for the season because of a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith gave an update on Pitts' status Wednesday after the second-year player revealed on social media that he had a procedure on his right knee the day before. Pitts, a Pro Bowler in his rookie season, sustained a knee injury in a Nov. 20 win over the Bears when tackled low. He was placed on injured reserve amid reports that he has sustained a torn MCL and would need surg

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Tkachuk skated in

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Cynthia Appiah wins monobob World Cup bronze in Utah

    Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to a bronze medal in the women's monobob event at a World Cup event in Park City, Utah on Friday. The 32-year-old finished behind American gold medallist Kaillie Humphries, while Germany's Lisa Buckwitz took silver. Winnipeg's Bianca Ribi finished 0.75 seconds back of a spot on the podium, ending up in seventh place. Ribi won gold last weekend at the World Cup opener in Whistler, B.C. Appiah won silver in the same event. Appiah waited anxiously while Germany's Laura

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the

  • Burakovsky's OT goal gives Kraken wild 9-8 win over Kings

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Burakovsky had two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Los Angeles Kings 9-8 on Tuesday night in the highest-scoring NHL game this season. Burakovsky scored on the power play at 2:08 of the extra session to give Seattle the second six-game winning streak in franchise history. Matty Beniers and Jared McCann each had two goals in the highest-scoring game of the Kraken’s two-year existence. Alex Wennberg, Daniel Sprong and Oliver Bjo