Why Jaxon Smith-Njigba is clearly WR1 in this year’s NFL Draft class | Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Associated Press

Aaron Boone felt his Yankees were mistreated. Upset over the umpires' handling of a confusing play, Boone was ejected in the first inning Wednesday and New York's manager spent the rest of the game watching from his office as the Yankees rallied for a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians in a wild series finale. More than two hours after being tossed, and despite getting a detailed explanation from Major League Baseball officials on what transpired, Boone was still dissatisfied with what resulted in the Yankees falling behind 2-0.