Why Jared McCain will complement Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia

Isis Young, Krysten Peek, Lamar Hurd, and Tom Haberstroh discuss the 76ers' decision to select Jared McCain with the 16th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Ok.

So my Philadelphia 76 ers have selected Jerry mccain as the 16th overall pick.

I'm flying back to Philly tomorrow.

So give me a heads up right now on what the hometown peeps are gonna tell me about this.

Pick.

What, what do I say in defense?

Let me, let me set it straight for you.

You got Trese Maxi, maybe the nicest player in the NBA in and now in the backcourt, you have the nicest player in college basketball, Jared mccain, who's a Tick tiktok star.

Great for the culture.

Oh And by the way he can shoot the living, you know what out of the bar.

He broke the three point shooting record in the NCAA tournament going eight for 11 for any Duke player and he's just a winner.

He's won at every single level that I've covered him.

He chases competition.

I know he's a little undersized at 6 ft two.

But I love this pairing in the backcourt alongside Tyrese Max.

I know this might be a hot take for some people, but I see a Jalen Brunson light in Jared mccain.

He's great three point shooter.

He's really strong 200.

He's got great footwork and he's kind of a del excel guy.

He's, he's got a lot of changing his speeds in his last 10 games last year.

Shot 44% from downtown and 95% from the free throw line.

So this is a guy very efficient and Darryl Morey, the GM of the, of the 76ers loves three point shooting and he got a great one bucket in Jerry mccain.

I, it sounds like they're telling you he can play with Tyrese Maxi really?

Well, which is everything.

We were actually in town, Tyrese Maxi's last game with James Harden on the bench.

The Blazers were taking on the 76ers.

Tyrese Maxey went to work and from that moment on we knew it'd be his team and whoever they added with him, whether it's free agency or draft trade, whatever has to fit.

It.

Sounds like mccain does.

Ok. We're sending shooters to Philly.

Let's go.

Jared mccain.

Number 16 goes the Sixers.