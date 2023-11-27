Why Jacksonville's offense is close to being a dynamic unit | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon talks about the Jaguars' conference win over the Texans and Rashee Rice's impressive performance against the Raiders.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

MATT HARMON: Here's what I care and don't care about coming out of week 12's Sunday slate. The thing I care about, the Jaguars overcome a few low moments to keep secure the AFC South title over the surging Houston Texans. I've been saying this all year. Jacksonville's offense is this close. It's this close to being a really dynamic unit. And week 12 sort of proved, in the biggest moments, that they can be that unit.

And even, again, in this game, it wasn't all perfect. So there were low moments that Jacksonville had to overcome. They did overcome them. And honestly, it was once again, for the second straight week, in a lot of the ways that those of us on the outside have been saying that they need to get it done with Calvin Ridley, who was blanked in the first half.

But then we saw in the second half, he comes alive, scores a touchdown. It's on a lot of in-breaking routes, just like we've said. Get him in stacked, condensed formations away from those just sideline X receiver routes, Ridley can come alive.

I think this might have been Trevor Lawrence's best game certainly of this season, maybe of his entire career. And again, perfect time to show that while there has been meat left on the bone for this Jaguars team, they're perfectly capable of ripping that meat right off and continuing to eat the rest of the season.

Now the thing I don't care about, the idea that, OK, injuries are what allowed Rashee Rice to break out fully in week 12. And I understand Mecole Hardman is on IR. Kadarius Toney misses this game. And while I think Rashee Rice is a much better player than either of those two guys, and they are more so pure gadget receivers than Rashee Rice is, you would be kind of crazy to deny that Toney and Mecole Hardman, again as these gadget guys, these YAC players, Rashee Rice has kind of won in similar ways to those guys throughout the course of his rookie season.

However, I think he is capable of much more than that. Again, a lot of the plays in this week 12 win over the Raiders were very similar to a lot of the Rashee Rice plays, crossing routes over the middle, YAC stuff. But he did have at least two more 15-plus yard air yard receptions. He plays a career high 70% of the snaps and, obviously, like I said, goes over 100 yards, has his true, I think, full breakout game.

Yes, injuries may have caused him to need to step up in this game. But even if the Chiefs may have some trust issues with him as an outside vertical receiver, it's time to put those trust issues to bed and just let the rookie fully cook and see if he can offer you more than what he's shown so far.