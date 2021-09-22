'Why is the House Moving?': Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Felt in Melbourne, Australia

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Melbourne, Victoria on Wednesday morning, September 22.

This video posted to Instagram by gialilashes shows hanging kitchen lights swaying gently. One of the children in the video can be heard asking, “why is the house moving?”

Geoscience Australia, the Australian government agency that reports on significant earthquakes, said the earthquake was detected at 9:15am and was 10-kilometres deep. Credit: gialilashes via Storyful