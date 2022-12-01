Why Gary Trent Jr. can thrive as a player off the bench

On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles, discusses why Gary Trent Jr. can thrive as a scorer off the bench. Listen to the full podcast on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on YouTube.

Video Transcript

AMIT MANN: It's just different skill sets, right? In theory, he's kind of being reduced, to some degree, in the starting lineup as a catch-and-shoot guy. Well, why not just let Juancho do it, right?

CJ MILES: No, I agree with you 1,000%. Let him do it. And then let Gary come off the bench and be everything that he is. Give him so much freedom-- even if it cuts his minutes down by seven, if he goes from-- I don't know how many minutes he plays. And say he plays 30, 34, and it gets him down to 28, but he gets 18 shots, a bunch of plays ran for him, real activity, and he's averaging, like you said, between 14 and 18 and 7--

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

CJ MILES: What are we complaining about?

AMIT MANN: Mm-hmm.

CJ MILES: Nobody's complaining about anything. And we start to build some continuity. This is the other reason for the change, like you said. Now it's time to build that solid, solid base. Everybody's got their feet wet. They understand what we're doing.

Now I need my best players to rise to the top. So I've got to start seeing who, with some minutes every three, four, or five games, is going to continue to do this. And if someone's rolling, I'll let him roll. If something changes and it shows me progress, I'll let it-- see how far I can progress with it. That's the way you've got to go with the league and the season.

AMIT MANN: You mentioned that Nick Nurse comment on Gary Trent, Jr. And I'm not sure if he meant it the way it came off because it sounded terrible. But was kind of-- he essentially said-- this is like-- this is paraphrasing a little bit, that if Gary is not going to be aggressive as a perimeter defender, he doesn't really fit us. And he is a player who-- I mean, at least like the Raptors Twitter fan-- that verse, that Twitterverse is like, he's the most tradeable player.

Story continues

All offseason with the KD thing that was going on, he was the-- obviously, Gary Trent, Jr. is going to be gone, right? And reportedly, the Raptors also told teams that we like Gary. We view him as part of our future. But a comment like that, it's like, ugh. It just comes off so bad when you say, unless he does this, he doesn't fit us.

Well, it may be true because he's 6' 5", the Raptors are 6' 9" across the board. That's what they're trying to do. So it's just kind of a weird thing for a player to hear, I would imagine.

CJ MILES: But I also think it's transparency from the coach and the coaching staff through what we do, our game plan, our foundation, how we build. This is nothing that Gary does not know. This is a conversation that has been had with him, I'm sure. I've seen them talking about these things since last year in the media and talking about the team and coaches saying things, not like going at him or anything.

But I've just seen these as things mentioned that they want to get for him and they want to do. And it's because he's capable. That's the other thing. I've always noticed that with coaches.

Coaches don't go in the media-- and I wouldn't call it a shot-- but like stand they ground on somebody like that that's not capable of taking and doing those things. I'm not asking you to be somebody that you're not or cannot be. I have never seen a coach do that.

So I always took that-- me, I'm speaking-- I can't speak for him. I took that as a sign of, one, I, as a coach, said, I know you've got more, and I want it. I'm asking for it.

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

CJ MILES: It's a sign of respect, a sign of pushing, him wanting to be the best that you can be. That's the way I see that.