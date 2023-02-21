Why fantasy managers should avoid predicting injuries | Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Storyful

Heavy snow fell on Ottawa on Tuesday, February 21, as a “massive” winter storm threatened parts of southern Ontario and a “large portion of the US,” the National Weather Service (NWS) said.Twitter by user @annwmac said this video was taken on Ottawa’s Riverside Dr on Tuesday afternoon.According to Environment Canada, local Ottawa areas could expect snow accumulations between 2 and 4 cm, and wind gusts up to 40 km/hr.The winter storm would impact from the West Coast to the Northeast through the week, the NWS said, warning that the system would bring high winds and an “icy wintry mix” that could make travel hazardous. Credit: @annwmac via Storyful