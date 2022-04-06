Why does the most skilled hockey league have a problem with skill?

The fallout from the Trevor Zegras-Jay Beagle-Tyson Nash debacle has reignited the debate over what the NHL prioritizes as it seeks to grow the game. The league is filled with stars of skill never seen before but an old-school mentality and the unwritten rules still hold a lot of weight.

OMAR WHITE: The NHL doesn't make any sense, and I feel like you're punished for being good. You know, and that sounds very stupid, because, again, the star players have the endorsement deals, and they get the highest contracts and stuff. But also you just, like let's think of what happened in the Anaheim game, right? You know Anaheim's up 5-0. There were, there's five minutes left to the game, five minutes left of the game, right? It's not like, it's like, 12 seconds or whatever. Like there is a whole five minutes.

You have a player in, Trevor, Trevor Zegras. All skill, young player, on a team that is doing nothing this season. Nothing this season. So just trying to do his best, you know, pad stats or whatever, or whatever. And then just has to deal with all this stupid garbage stuff because, oh what, because, they're trying to skill up the game and compete?

And it's just like a double standard, because, again, we praise players like, like, like Brendan Gallagher. Like, like Brad Morrison, like Zach Hyman, who is living in the crease and will always try to fill those second and third opportunities. But, well, well because he scored a lacrosse goal, now, now, now it's bad? So I don't like the sentiment of-- we're pretty much telling people not to try.

Because again, like I, Leafs fan, I have seen teams come back when you give them an opportunity to. So I don't understand--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: He, he knows--

- I know firsthand. I've watched it many a time. So I don't understand the sentiment of, oh, like, oh, they're trying to score more and run up the scoreboard. So, so what? Is that not what sports is about? Is that not the competitive aspect? We praise players for being competitive, and then when they do competitive stuff, they say, oh, oh, they're being too, they're being too much, all these young players these days. That makes absolutely no sense.

And if you don't want players like Trevor Zegras or Andrei Svechnikov to score lacrosse goals on you, then stop them. Just be better. So I hate, I hate that whole like, oh, because we can't do it, other teams shouldn't. That makes no frickin' sense. I don't understand it in baseball, when you flip a bat after a home run, people get mad. I don't understand in basketball--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa Omar. Whoa, don't be out here flipping anything, because that's against the rules.

- Like I just, I don't understand it. This is why hockey is so frickin' boring. This is why hockey is boring, because when players do cool stuff, they're told not to. That makes no frickin' sense. Trevor, Trevor Zegras scored a goal with a blindfold on and he didn't win the frickin' skills competition. The breakaway thing.

- That's a whole other thing to get upset about.

- So it's just like, I hate it. I hate it. It makes no sense, it's dumb, it's stupid. Just let the players be good, and if you don't want players doing that stuff against you, just be better to stop them. You don't have to frickin' punch a dude in the face for, for, not, for being better than you. Imagine that. Oh my god, sorry.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That was a classic.

SAM CHANG: Yeah, that was perfect. It's hard to add on to that because Omar nailed it. I mean, it's hard to think of a professional sports league that hates skill and fun more than the NHL does. Like, I don't understand.

- We're hot dogging it. Hot dogging as Tyson Nash tried to clarify. We should use what he clarified. The term he used in his clarification. Hot dogging, he didn't like the hot dogging.

- Yeah, he probably said that, because if he was playing with Zegras right now, the only thing Tyson Nash could do would be to punch him in the face. Like, if he could catch him. Sorry, like, the reason he said that is because his entire career, he kind of-- he couldn't do anything remotely close to what Zegras is doing this season, and that analysis was ridiculous.

Like, oh, if you're going to skill it up, be prepared to get punched in the face. This is supposed to be the most skilled Hockey League in the world. You're telling me that, if you're going to be a skilled player in the most skilled league, you should expect to get punched in the face? That is some of the worst color commentary I have ever heard in my life. It just, it made no sense.

He doubled down on it, and like, it's just, it's bizarre. Like, do you want market the skill of your young players or not? Or do you want them to all just get punched in the face, have CTE, and just have the game be boring trop hockey slugs, like, what is happening here?

OMAR WHITE: Shane Wright--

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: The apology.

- Shane Wright gets drafted-- Shane Wright gets drafted, aw man, you know what? I'm really looking forward to a long career of being punched in the face for being better than everyone else.

- Conor Bedard, first game, does an amazing goal. Yeah, wait till Conor Bedard gets in. It's like, guys I'm really happy to wear this sweater and be punched in the face for the next 15 years.

- Unbelievable.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: The apology made it worse, because it was like, more insight into what he was thinking, and the fact that he was between the benches and he's like, he tried to clarify what happened. And it's like, OK, because Trevor Zegras enjoyed what he did, that the recourse, the proper recourse in the moment was to punch someone for the fact that a player enjoyed doing something spectacular. I mean, this reminds me of like, everyone's probably been in this position.

Intramural sports, minor league, whatever sports. Where one team is better than the other, and then the other one has like no-- they can't do anything about it, so they just get really angry. This is just that. It's just an inferior franchise, an inferior player, an inferior broadcaster getting upset because they're not good enough in that moment. That's all it was. And everyone's seen that, and everyone can see it.

- It was funny, too. Anaheim, I think that win for them broke like a 10 game winless streak. Like, they sucked. Like, they're way out of the whole playoffs thing right now.

- I guess [INAUDIBLE] leaving. Packing it up and leaving.

- He said I'm done with this, fam. Like I've seen enough.

OMAR WHITE: Jeez, like let, let the frickin' team have their frickin' victory. Like it's so sick. And then they even mentioned that like, oh, they were smirking on the bench. So the freak what, man?

- So what?

- So what?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Like if this was an intramural sports, I've been on both sides of like, OK, you're on a team that's getting dumped on or dub big, and then like any little thing like that, that sets people off. Y'all are professionals.

SAM CHANG: He's getting paid $3 million on a contract given to him by Jim Benning to suck, like just shut up.

- And he doesn't deserve to be earning that money, but he's making it anyway. All he had to do was run out the string of 10 games and earn the rest of the $3 million. So it's not coming next year. I don't think he proved to anyone that he's a quote unquote, tough guy now, because all he did was beat up someone who didn't want to be there. It's the end of the road for Jay Beagle, and now this is how we'll all remember him by which is pretty unfortunate, too.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah.

OMAR WHITE: Also can pretend, can we pretend the code doesn't exist? Like like they talked about, like the fighters and the people, the people who are still fighting each other talk about the code and stuff. Can we just like, yeah sure, oh, 100%. Yeah, yeah, there's a code. Yeah, I'm going to beat up a guy who literally doesn't even have his frickin' gloves dropped, and then like yeah. Yeah, so, so tough.

Like come on. And again, yes, I never played the game. I've never been anywhere close. I can barely stop on skates, so I'm not going to like, I'm not going to like criticize that. But like, it's just like, it's just so stupid. It's so stupid to get angry and lash out at another person because they're better than you.

SAM CHANG: Yeah, the code, the number of people who are like, it's an unwritten rule that you don't do this. OK, but you know what matters more is the written rules, which is that the team that scores more goals wins, so keep scoring goals.

- Yeah. They stand in front of the net, and just like, like shadow box in front of the net. And then, like, that runs up the score, like no man.

- Omar, can you repeat that line about people arguing with others who are better than you? I want to make sure I get that right. Can you repeat that one more time? Repeat that line.

- Yeah, just like, like you know I understand, like you know, like I never played the game professionally. I can't, I can't stop on skates or whatever, but just like, like people, like in professional sports, there are tiers of players. There are players that will be better than you. So you can't lash out and get mad just because someone's better than you. And that doesn't make any sense.

- Stop there, because I was just going to say, for people who got on Jennifer Botterill, making the argument about why we are fighting the people who just have cookie crumbs on their stomach at home, just saying that she can't have an opinion. She's clearly better than them, and they felt the need to lash out at her when she went on hockey night in Canada to argue with Kevin Bieksa.

I was about to say, that line works in the scenario of the Trevor Zegras thing and beyond that, with the discussion that happened after that. People who went out for Botterill's head for whatever reason, absolutely ridiculous. And I mean it. They have cookie crumbs on the stomach at home, wearing in their undershirts, chilling on their couch with their, whatever they look like. I'm not going to be out here body shaming people, saying they look fat, because people who are skinny can have dumb opinions, too.

But essentially, people at home who know nothing about the game, who basically don't, basically could just be, just plain idiots. Just the discourse after that, on hockey night in Canada surrounding Jennifer Botterill, absolutely ridiculous. I also have to give props to Sam, because she's obviously, she is always not above dunking on people for their opinions on this sort of stuff. But Sam of course, had to--

- Never misses. Never misses. Never, never. Never.

- Never. Never. Never lost. But like, thank you for putting shame to people for that.

SAM CHANG: OK, there was one point, somebody was like, just because she's won all these awards and she was good at hockey doesn't make her a good analyst. I was like, OK, you know what? That's actually a fair point, but unless you're making that point about every other broadcaster like Tyson Nash, who, by the way, was not nearly as good of a hockey player as Jennifer Botterill was, then I have to question on what basis you're criticizing her for that.

Because unless you're doing it to every single person, and unless you actually were like, hey, Don Cherry never played in the NHL, maybe he didn't have a leg to stand on. Then I don't want to hear it. If she's the only person where you're like, just because she played hockey doesn't make her a good analyst. Yeah, that's a fair point, but only if you apply it to every single other analyst.

And the number of people who are like, oh, well she played women's hockey so she doesn't know anything about the men's game. I have no time for that, like go talk to, go talk to John Cooper about how practicing law for however many years he did it equipped him to coach the Tampa Bay lightning to 2 cups, and then get back to me.

- Yeah.

- Go clean up the crumbs. Go clean up the crumbs.

- Go clean up your damn crumbs.