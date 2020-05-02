Why Did the Piglets Cross the Road? Dutch Police Allow Pig Family to Safely Cross Street

A group of piglets in the Netherlands made a late night road crossing, with the Heuvelland police allowing them to safely make it to the other side.

Footage uploaded to the Heuvelland Facebook page shows the litter scurrying, illuminated by car lights.

Police said (according to Google Translate): “Last week during the night this young family was given priority to cross safely. Pay special attention in the evenings and nights with wildlife crossing! In this period, crossing wildlife is increasingly common.” Credit: Politie Heuvelland via Storyful