Why did Johnny Gaudreau end up in Columbus?
Justin Cuthbert tries to make sense of the former Calgary Flames winger's choice to sign with the Blue Jackets.
Justin Cuthbert tries to make sense of the former Calgary Flames winger's choice to sign with the Blue Jackets.
Johnny Gaudreau stunned the NHL when he did something athletes rarely do — he took less money to play for a small-market team.
Justin Cuthbert runs down the teams licking their wounds after the first 24 hours of free agency.
Judging success and failure in NHL free agency just hours after the market opened can be tricky, looking into the future to predict which moves will pan out — or not. The Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash, stunning the league by landing Johnny Gaudreau with a seven-year contract for $68.25 million. "To get a player of his caliber is going to make us instantly better and make players better around him, which is really important in the culture of a hockey team," general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said Thursday.
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and other LIV players challenged St. Andrews despite overhanging criticism.
The NHL free agency signing period opened Wednesday and many top players signed new deals. News and analysis from the day's biggest action.
Neither Nazem Kadri, Johnny Gaudreau nor John Klingberg could sign with the Flyers even if they had their sights set on Philadelphia. Before any of the top NHL free agents had agreed to a deal this week, general manager Chuck Fletcher declared the Flyers out of contention for all of them because of “the reality of our cap situation.” “We don’t have the cap space to pursue those high-end type of free agents,” Fletcher said. “It probably precluded us from looking at some of the more expensive opti
HALIFAX — The global pandemic pushed it to the back burner but commissioner Randy Ambrosie says expansion has always been on the CFL's radar. On Saturday, the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders meet in Wolfville, N.S., in the CFL's first Touchdown Atlantic game since 2019. It will also mark the first regular-season contest ever played in Nova Scotia. "Obviously in the midst of the COVID crisis we had other more pressing issues but this has never come off the table," Ambrosie told The
Follow along here with our tracker and live blog for all the latest signings, rumors, trades and more from NHL free agency.
Johnny Gaudreau has rocked the NHL by choosing to sign a seven-year, $68 million deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
OTTAWA — World bronze medallists Vanessa James and Eric Radford announced their retirement from competitive figure skating Monday. James and Radford finished 12th in pairs at the Beijing Olympics in February and capped their lone season together a few weeks later with a third-place result at the world championship in France. "We are very proud of what Vanessa and Eric have accomplished through this season culminating in a bronze medal at worlds," Skate Canada high-performance director Mike Slipc
BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if
Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.
Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1
TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I
The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an
Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.
SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are
TORONTO — A 2-2 tie that felt like a loss proved to be another painful lesson for Toronto FC as it rebuilds under coach Bob Bradley. Jack Skahan, who entered the game in the 83rd minute, scored his first MLS goal two minutes into stoppage time to earn the San Jose Earthquakes a road point and spoil a spirited Toronto comeback Saturday. "Painful," said Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg who made a fine save to deny Jeremy Ebobisse seconds earlier. "Yes painful but also (a) great reaction in the