Why did the Colts hire Jeff Saturday as interim head coach? | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the Colts firing of head coach Frank Reich and unexpected hiring of former center Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Has Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay lost his mind? Could this move actually work? Who are the candidates that would’ve been a better choice? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.