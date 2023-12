The Canadian Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a high ankle sprain that could force him to miss the first game of his NFL career. Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that tests on Lawrence's right ankle showed “everything's stable, everything's good.” He added that surgery “is not necessarily something that would be warranted at this time.” “We'll see where he's at in a couple days,” Pederson said roughly 12 hours after a 34-31 overtime loss to Cincinnati. Pederson s